"Deserved": RHUGT fans react as Leah calls out Alexia for marrying a "cocaine dealer"

The finale of RHUGT saw some of the housewives resolving their issues, while others continued to have disagreements. One incident in the show that created quite a sensation was Alexia Nepola asking Whitney Rose about her kids' feelings regarding her smoking weed and pole dancing on TV.

Following this, during an in-camera confession, housewife Leah McSweeney revealed that Alexia was married to a "cocaine dealer." According to her:

“You are married to... [a] cocaine dealer. The clothes on your back were probably bought off f*cking people who’ve died of overdoses.”

After RHUGT cast member Leah's comment, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media.

RHUGT cast member Alexia's condescending question to Whitney Rose doesn't sit well with fans

The last episode of the RHUGT (Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 was released on Thursday, April 20, 2023. It featured a confrontation between Alexia and Whitney, but the highlight was Leah slamming Alexia.

After the episode, fans took to social media to point out how impressed they are by Leah’s comment.

Dionne @closetwhisperer Drew @DrewOfBorg #rhom Leah committed a murder #rhugt Leah committed a murder #rhugt #rhom https://t.co/oYReDNxtGd This is the Leah I liked the 1st 3 episodes lol it got a lil weird but now she’s back lol twitter.com/drewofborg/sta… This is the Leah I liked the 1st 3 episodes lol it got a lil weird but now she’s back lol twitter.com/drewofborg/sta…

Kunta Kimchi @KuntyKimchi Leah was right to call out Alexia's judgement and hypocrisy with Whitney. Sometimes Alexia can be so up herself to the highest degree #rhugt3 Leah was right to call out Alexia's judgement and hypocrisy with Whitney. Sometimes Alexia can be so up herself to the highest degree #rhugt3

Despite the support for Leah, a couple of fans were not in favor of what she said. One wrote:

Cyndia Dawson Hammonds @ISAIDTHAT62

#RHUGT3 twitter.com/DrewOfBorg/sta… Drew @DrewOfBorg #rhom Leah committed a murder #rhugt Leah committed a murder #rhugt #rhom https://t.co/oYReDNxtGd Leah u r out of line. She was in her 20's, weren't you a drunk & on drugs yourself. For you to say that is disgusting, speaks to your flawed character. You're out of your goddamn mind. You know nothing about her. And give her a backhanded compliment. I'd slap your face Leah u r out of line. She was in her 20's, weren't you a drunk & on drugs yourself. For you to say that is disgusting, speaks to your flawed character. You're out of your goddamn mind. You know nothing about her. And give her a backhanded compliment. I'd slap your face#RHUGT3 twitter.com/DrewOfBorg/sta…

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria's ex-husband Pedro Rosello has previously been arrested by the DEA

During the latest episode of RHUGT, in response to Alexia's questions to her, Whitney Rose said:

“I think it’s very interesting coming from the same woman that her son has been in the news for kicking a homeless man. I do not feel like she has any space to judge here.”

This was a reference to a 2017 incident when it was alleged that Pedro Rosello tried to sell two kilos of cocaine. He was arrested by the DEA shortly after. In fact, Pedro Rosello was one of the members of the Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta drug kingpin organizations.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit obtained by CBS4 News, he was charged with Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

During Netflix's docu-series, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, Alexia was interviewed for a full insight into her relationship with Pedro. She said she met Pedro when she was 23 years old and had just graduated from college. After dating for a few years in 1991, the couple got engaged.

They share two sons, Peter and Frankie, whom they had while they were married from 1992 to 1996.

In 2004, she married Herman Echevarria. As a result of some differences between the couple, they separated in 2015, before Herman died unexpectedly in 2016.

On December 16, 2021, in a private wedding held at St. Barts, Alexia Nepola married real-estate developer Todd Nepola. According to Bravo, this is what she said in 2022:

"This is exactly what we wanted. We wanted to come into the new year already as a married couple. I felt like we needed this for us as a couple. We went through so much the last couple months in 2021, so we started 2022 [married] and I feel like we needed to do it. It's like, we always felt we were married."

Additionally, Alexia Nepola stated:

"I feel like it becomes official [when] you actually sign the paper; it just changes things in a different way. Like, there's no, really, [way] to describe it. It's just, like, the way you act, just everything," she said. "It kind of solidifies whatever it was that you were feeling. So the year started off great because we're married and everything else is good."

Fans can stream all episodes of RHUGT season 3 on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes