RHONJ season 13 reunion part 3 release date, air time, and plot

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. The upcoming episode is the third part of the explosive reunion special, where the female cast members will be joined by their significant others for the segment. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The New Jersey men join the stage for a ferocious face-off; John and Frank speculate on Louie's involvement with a private investigator; Paul and Dolores tackle tough questions about their future; Teresa and Joe's tempers boil over."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13

Luis’ PJ comments, Gia’s conversation with Joe, and more surprising events in the upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13

In the upcoming episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13, the cast continues to talk about their issues and try to hash things out. The housewives are joined by their partners in the upcoming episode and some serious questions come up that require addressal.

Andy Cohen makes the rounds and addresses the male cast members before starting a conversation with Teressa’s husband, Luis, asking him about a comment he made during the show while in conversation with his wife’s estranged brother, Joe Gorga.

During season 13, Luis said to Joe that he wanted to talk to him as if they were not going to go back in the past. During the conversation, he told Gorga that he’s a good man, and he lives with Joe’s four nieces and wears his father’s PJs to “make them feel safe.”

When Andy asks what the comment meant, Luis tells him that it came out wrong and that’s not what he meant. He adds that when RHONJ’s Teressa was emptying out her house, the couple came across various bags of clothes, and he took a pair of sweatpants. He says to Joe:

"When I made that comment to you, it’s kind of creepy if I’m wearing your dead father’s pajamas, excuse me for saying that, but that’s not what happened."

Luis apologizes and tries to patch things up with Joe. However, Gorga replies by stating that while he wants to believe him, every time he has done so in the past, the RHONJ newcomer has gotten him “screwed.” Things get heated once again between Teressa and Melissa, who step in while trying to defend their husbands. Teressa then tells the cast that Melissa dragged her through the mud for 10 years.

In another clip of the upcoming episode, Andy asks Teressa if she ever told her brother that he can do better than Melissa. While Teressa refuses having ever said that, Melissa steps in and states that Joe claims it was Gia who had actually said that.

He adds that she called her on the phone, and Teressa immediately tries to get her daughter on the phone to confirm the rumors. Andy takes the phone from Teressa so he can ask Gia about the comment, to which, the latter says:

"I called him regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them. And my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa."

She then directly speaks to the RHONJ cast member and adds that it’s sad “Zio Joe” that he’s trying to call her a liar.

