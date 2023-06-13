"It's disgusting to me": RHONJ fans believe Joe and Melissa Gorga made false claims about Gia Giudice 

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air the final part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It will document the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing their issues one last time before they wrap it up. While some were able to successfully talk it through, others only got into more conflicts.

A point of contention on the RHONJ reunion was made by Joe and Melissa Gorga. In a preview for the final part, the couple claimed that Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia called Joe to tell him that he deserved better than Melissa. When this was put forth, Teresa denied it and called Gia to verify. The latter denied making any such comments and slammed Joe for the same.

Fans chose to believe Gia's side of the story and called out the Gorgas for making up issues with Teresa and her family. One tweeted:

otav @doritslay @BravoFslur wow joe and melissa are attacking their niece?! it’s disgusting to me @BravoFslur wow joe and melissa are attacking their niece?! it’s disgusting to me

Gia Giudice denies allegations from Joe and Melissa Gorga at the RHONJ reunion

Season 13 of RHONJ was packed with drama as the cast navigated multiple issues throughout filming. However, the Gorga-Giudice family drama took precedence over everything else.

The two families had ongoing tensions going into the new installment and it all boiled down to a heavy confrontation, and subsequently the Gorgas not attending Teresa's wedding to Louie Ruelas.

The current installment also had the families' children brought into the picture. Teresa and her four daughters - Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella were upset that Joe and Melissa Gorga talked badly about them on their podcast. The daughters also decided to no longer have a relationship with their aunt and uncle as they chose to be absent from their mother's wedding.

Teresa's eldest daughter Gia Giudice has raised several concerns about the Gorgas throughout RHONJ season 13. She accused them of separating the cousins because of their drama. She also blocked her uncle Joe Gorga on social media over impending issues.

At the final part of the reunion, a brand new allegation against Gia Giudice surfaced in front of the cast members. When host Andy Cohen asked Teresa if she was the one who made the statement that Joe Gorga could do better than Melissa, the housewife denied the allegations. However, it was made clear that Joe had claimed that it was Gia who made the comment.

This infuriated the RHONJ housewife, who decided to call her daughter and confirm the truth of the statement. As the call was made, Melissa whispered to Joe not to comment on it and let Gia say it. When the host asked Gia about the same, she denied the accusations and said:

"I called him regarding the wedding...saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them, and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it's sad, Zia Joe, that you're trying to call me a liar."

Teresa was visibly disturbed at the accusation and addressed her concerns. She expressed how she was always on great terms with her brother and always put him first. She broke down and called the situation "disgraceful and disgusting" before choosing to walk away.

Fans slam Joe and Melissa for lying about what Gia said

Fans were disappointed with Joe and Melissa and believed that the couple made false claims about Gia. The clips from the RHONJ reunion were posted by several official fan pages, which received numerous responses on social media.

chels ▯ @hnscchels @queensofbravo Joe and Melissa are so nasty to the core… it’s so obvious they’re lying. @queensofbravo Joe and Melissa are so nasty to the core… it’s so obvious they’re lying.

Jen Aydin’s blunt @pettiestHWfan You can tell how hurt Teresa is and this is just a joke to the Gorgas. 100% believe Gia’s version. She’s out doing 22 year old things and we’re supposed to believe she gives a [email protected] if Joe and Melissa stay together or not 🤦🏻‍♀️ #rhonj You can tell how hurt Teresa is and this is just a joke to the Gorgas. 100% believe Gia’s version. She’s out doing 22 year old things and we’re supposed to believe she gives a [email protected] if Joe and Melissa stay together or not 🤦🏻‍♀️#rhonj https://t.co/02bD6L0CJy

Season 13 of RHONJ aired an extremely intense season. The final part of the reunion episode will see the househusbands join their wives and address their concerns as well. Will the cast be able to mend fences or will some relationships will come to an end? Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the final reunion episode this Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

