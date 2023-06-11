"You dragged me through the mud for 10 years": Teresa Giudice blasts her brother Joe Gorga on RHONJ season 13 reunion

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 13 is in the midst of airing its three-part dramatic reunion. The cast members have been reflecting on the issues that transpired throughout the installment and have voiced their concerns with fellow castmates. Season 13 saw them navigate strained friendships and relationships, marital problems, scandals, family drama, and more dynamics.

In a sneak peek of the final part of the RHONJ reunion, Teresa Giudice came face-to-face with her brother Joe Gorga, and in an effort to address their strained relationship slammed him and his wife Melissa Gorga for their actions. She assured them that she would never see their faces again and told her brother:

"You dragged me through the mud for 10 years."

Teresa Giudice slams the Gorgas on the RHONJ reunion

The Gorga-Guidice family will now be seen addressing their impending differences in the final part of the RHONJ reunion, which is set to air on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The past two reunion episodes saw Teresa talk to her sister-in-law Melissa, which led to even more heated conflicts between the two. For the final part of the reunion, the househusbands joined the panel not only to support their wives but also to voice their concerns.

Joe Gorga initiated the conversation by stating that "his heart was beating out of his chest," indicating that he was nervous about what lay ahead of him at the RHONJ reunion. Host Andy Cohen then asked Louie about the comment he made during the season about wearing the late Gorga patriarch's pajamas for his step-daughters.

In a conversation with Joe Gorga during the season, Louie said:

"I'm a good man. I live with your four nieces. I wear your father's pajamas at night, to make them feel safe."

When Andy asked him about his comment, Louie expressed that he only made the point across in an endearing way and apologized to Joe Gorga if they thought he sounded "creepy." The duo agreed that they both only wanted to be a family and avoid unnecessary drama. Joe, however, expressed being "screwed" by Teresa's husband.

Joe further recalled the time Teresa came home from prison over a decade ago, and said:

"When she came home from prison, she was the best after that. She was humble. We talked every day. I called her. I loved that."

Drama, however, ensued on the RHONJ reunion episode after Teresa Giudice claimed that her brother only called her every day because they were filming the Bravo series. This didn't sit well with the Gorgas, but the star claimed that they never made it a point to take her out to dinner.

Joe and Melissa noted how Teresa was out every night with single people. However, the latter didn't want to speak to her sister-in-law and wished to speak to Joe Gorga directly. She told Melissa:

“Melissa, I don’t want to talk to you anymore. I’m talking to my brother, so shut the f*** up."

Melissa Gorga, for her part, defended her husband and slammed Teresa, stating that she wouldn't allow the fellow housewife to lie about the couple. When Teresa expressed that she wanted to talk to her brother, her RHONJ castmate reminded her of how she'd previously expressed no interest in talking to the Gorgas anymore.

Teresa, for her part, claimed that this was the last time she was going to talk to her brother, which didn't sit well with Joe Gorga. Although host Andy tried to intervene and get Louie's opinion, he was immediately shut down as the ladies continued arguing.

RHONJ Season 13 was packed with several dramatic moments, but family drama took precedence in the installment as Teresa Giudice tried to mend fences with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. However, they never really sorted out their differences and the dynamic only got worse with every episode.

Don't forget to tune into the final part of the reunion on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

