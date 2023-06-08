"Such a joke": RHONJ fans slam Melissa Gorga after she releases new merch shading Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) have had a front row seat to the Gorga-Giudice feud for years. While the families called a temporary truce when Teressa Giudice faced jail time, things negatively escalated once again when she returned.

The recent season 13 was no different; the sisters-in-law constantly attacked one another and spew insults. They attacked each others’ husbands and friends, and at one point, Melissa told Teresa that she knows that she hates her, and asked her to try and control herself.

Reunion Part 2 of RHONJ season 13 aired on Tuesday, June 6, after which, Melissa decided to show she means business by selling merchandise of the quote. She took to her social media to promote the crewneck sweatshirt which has the quote written on it, in an apparent attempt to shade Teresa.

Fans react to Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa shading Teresa via merch (Image via Instagram/@melissagorga)

Fans took to social media to disapprove of the attack, with one fan writing that it was “such a joke.” They further added that if Teresa would have done the same thing, it would have been the end of the world but since it’s Melissa, it’s completely fine.

"I'm actually done with her playing victim then doing stuff like this": Fans react to Melissa shading Teressa with her new merch after RHONJ season 13 reunion Part 2

Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Melissa and Teresa have been at odds for years, along with their families being dragged and more. Fans have seen the two feud for almost 10 years which can be traced back to Teresa being upset that Melissa didn’t change her wedding date because of her pregnancy.

While the two have often taken low blows towards each other, RHONJ cast member Melissa once again took a dig at her co-star and sister-in-law after the current season’s reunion special aired.

She took to social media to promote her merchandise, a sweatshirt that reads as:

"I know you hate me. But just try to control yourself."

While the sweatshirt sold out quickly, fans took to social media to disapprove of Melissa’s actions and added that this is who the RHONJ cast member really is. They further stated that it was shameful and wondered whether she was that “desperate” for a dollar and if Guidice managed to get her contract canceled.

Fans react to Melissa Gorga's new sweatshirt (Image via Instagram/@melissagorga)

RHONJ fans react to Gorga's new sweatshirt shading Guidice (Image via Instagram/@melissagorga)

They further said that she’s capitalizing on something that is tainted and has ruined her family. They called her petty and stated that while she was trying to show that she was a better person, she showed that she is part of the problem.

They noted that while she keeps saying that her storyline is not dependent on her sister-in-law, she is once again using Teresa to get famous. RHONJ fans noted that “the Gorgas really hit rock bottom” and that they can’t believe that Melissa uses her platform to spread hate. They added that she wouldn’t even have been on the Bravo show if it wasn’t for Giudice and stated that she should be grateful to her.

RHONJ season 13 will return to screens next week with Part 3 of the reunion special on Tuesday, June 13, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes