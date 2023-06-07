"Don't be a follower": RHONJ fans react after Danielle finds out she was "set up" by Jennifer and Teresa 

Popular reality series Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its second part of the reunion episode on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the dramatic season and voicing out their concerns about issues, rumors, allegations, and more. While some were able to talk it out, others only got into more arguments.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, newcomer Danielle found out that she was set up by fellow cast member Jennifer Aydin to tell Melissa about her cheating rumor. It was clarified by Jennifer herself in the episode that she had told Melissa about the rumor way before Danielle told her.

Fans slammed Danielle as she initially didn't feel set up by Jennifer and Teresa, but later complained to her husband Nate about how she had been set up. One tweeted:

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Danielle - don’t start out your Bravo career this way. The girlies set you up. You know it. We all know it. Now show them a fraction of the heat you had for Rachel. Don’t be a follower. Soldiers are boring. #RHONJ Danielle - don’t start out your Bravo career this way. The girlies set you up. You know it. We all know it. Now show them a fraction of the heat you had for Rachel. Don’t be a follower. Soldiers are boring. #RHONJ

Danielle finds out she was set up by Jennifer on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members addressing issues that transpired throughout the season. The ladies discussed a significant number of issues over the course of the two weeks and got into several arguments and conflicts while trying to resolve them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion Part 2, reads:

"Jennifer and Rachel continue their nose job jabs; Margaret opens up about her ex-husband's death; new revelations from Jennifer make Danielle question her friend's intentions; some startling claims against Louie cause an ugly battle to brew."

Host Andy Cohen discussed the rumor that shook the dynamics of the RHONJ cast in the last few episodes of season 13. At the beginning of the installment, Teresa and Jennifer spoke about a rumor that they'd heard about Melissa, which they claimed they heard from Margaret's best friend Laura.

Eventually, Danielle ended up asking Jennifer about the rumor. The latter then revealed that they heard Melissa was cheating on her husband Joe Gorga with another man. For the rest of the season, Danielle was seen struggling to keep the information to herself and wanting to tell Melissa about the rumor.

In the RHONJ finale, she finally told Melissa, who then claimed to already know about it from her husband. She claimed that Joe Gorga got to know about it when his sister Teresa and her husband Louie called him to their house to inform him.

While this was the final nail in the coffin for the Gorga-Giudice family, Danielle became a topic of conversation. At the reunion, the cast discussed Melissa's rumor when host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer whether she'd already informed Melissa before even the newcomer had told her.

Jennifer confirmed the same, which shocked Danielle. The latter found out that the rumor she told Melissa was already informed to the latter by fellow RHONJ castmate Jennifer. This led to everyone believing that she was manipulated.

While Danielle initially denied being set up by Jennifer, she told her husband Nate Cabral after the episode ended that she'd indeed been set up.

RHONJ fans slam Danielle for not expressing her feelings at the reunion

Fans were disappointed with Danielle for not agreeing to be set up by her friend Jennifer while sitting with the cast. They also believed the latter definitely set the newcomer up to reveal the information to Melissa. Check it out.

Ashley Darby’s Bulbous Forehead @RealityTVTalk42 The look on Danielle’s face when it was revealed Jen had already discussed the rumor with Melissa…. Jen COMPLETELY set that girl up lmaooo #RHONJ The look on Danielle’s face when it was revealed Jen had already discussed the rumor with Melissa…. Jen COMPLETELY set that girl up lmaooo #RHONJ

Kokila @reachkokila Danielle confessed “They set me up” in the dressing room. She told Andy she didn’t think she was set up. Looks like it’s sinking in for her #RHONJ Danielle confessed “They set me up” in the dressing room. She told Andy she didn’t think she was set up. Looks like it’s sinking in for her #RHONJ

Mel @HeyGirlMelanie The fact that the lightbulb went off in Danielle's head that she was set up and she's still riding with them is crazy. Honey, we all saw it. #RHONJ The fact that the lightbulb went off in Danielle's head that she was set up and she's still riding with them is crazy. Honey, we all saw it. #RHONJ

Some fans wanted to tell Danielle that she was definitely set up by Jennifer and Melissa. Check it out.

brujo 🧙 @brujoinquisitor #RHONJ Danielle, of course Teresa and Jennifer set you up. They’re both schemers and manipulators. Girl, pay attention! #RHONJ reunion Danielle, of course Teresa and Jennifer set you up. They’re both schemers and manipulators. Girl, pay attention! 😂 #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Chenee Russell @CheneeRussell Danielle boo it's evident that you were set up. It's really doesn't take much to see that. Ofc Jen and Theresa will not admit it but you did exactly what they wanted. #RHONJ Danielle boo it's evident that you were set up. It's really doesn't take much to see that. Ofc Jen and Theresa will not admit it but you did exactly what they wanted. #RHONJ

ariana stan 👑 @kinggglouis ” like ma’am be real! 🤡🤡🤡

#RHONJ Jennifer set Danielle up and Danielle just keeps repeating “I wasn’t set up…I don’t think I was set up.” like ma’am be real! 🤡🤡🤡 #RHONJ reunion Jennifer set Danielle up and Danielle just keeps repeating “I wasn’t set up…I don’t think I was set up. 😰😓” like ma’am be real! 🤡🤡🤡#RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/ok7cUAMERD

Buk Marley @BukMarleyNY #RHONJ Danielle saying i don’t feel set up then telling nate they set me up in the dressing room like it’s not reality tv and cameras don’t catch everything got me Danielle saying i don’t feel set up then telling nate they set me up in the dressing room like it’s not reality tv and cameras don’t catch everything got me 😂😂 #RHONJ

Libbeth @Libbeth78 Sooooo Danielle KNOWS she was set up she just didnt admit to it in front of her “friends”. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Sooooo Danielle KNOWS she was set up she just didnt admit to it in front of her “friends”. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/pBVHF7wgsV

Dee Anne 💜☮ @deetweetathon #RHONJ If Danielle doesn't know she was set up after those faces, she's the most gullible person on earth. And she will deserve how much they are going to use her. #RHONJ If Danielle doesn't know she was set up after those faces, she's the most gullible person on earth. And she will deserve how much they are going to use her.

Season 13 of RHONJ is left with one more reunion episode to go before the ladies wrap up the chaotic season. The cast will try to resolve impending differences and also cement some of their relationships, whether good or bad. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the final part of the reunion episode next Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

