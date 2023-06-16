RHONJ season 13 reunion: John Fuda's allegations against Louie Ruelas leaves internet divided

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired an intense season. Viewers of the show are still reeling from the dramatic three-part reunion that ended on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The cast navigated several issues and voiced out their concerns over everything that transpired throughout the course of the season, which caused a lot of drama.

A common point of contention on the RHONJ reunion was the accusations levied on Louie Ruelas. The cast members accused him of hiring Boe Dietl, who is a private investigator, to look and pry into their lives. Newcomer Rachel's husband John Fuda brought an envelope of proof that allegedly stated Louie contacted his ex-wife and son Jaiden's birth mother in prison through the investigator.

Although Louie denied the allegations, John wanted him to apologize and hold himself accountable for his actions. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about the incident. While some applauded John for speaking up and holding his ground, others slammed him and felt he was desperate to get a second season and didn't open the envelope to provide the proof.

John Fuda addresses issues with Louie Ruelas on RHONJ reunion

Season 13 of RHONJ saw many dramatic moments, but the season finale had Louie Ruelas reveal that his good friend and private investigator Boe Dietl had inside information about all the cast members. Since then, Louie has received much criticism from fans and castmates alike.

It was only natural that the cast members brought receipts proving that Louie had hired an investigator to pry into their lives. One of them was newcomer Rachel's husband John Fuda. As the househusbands joined the final part of the reunion, he carried an envelope that allegedly had proof that Louie had hired someone from the investigation company to contact his ex-wife in prison.

Season 13 of RHONJ saw the Fuda family come in with their own storyline. Rachel wanted to adopt her stepson Jaiden and realized that his original birth mother, who was in prison had a say in the same. Jaiden himself expressed his desire of being legally adopted by Rachel as his mother.

At the final reunion, John slammed Louie and claimed that the latter had him investigated. Louie denied the allegations, but the Fuda patriarch showed an envelope and asked Teresa's husband to keep his son Jaiden out of the picture. To justify his actions, John claimed that the number used to contact the prison was traced back to Bo Dietl's investigation agency.

Louie claimed that his private investigator comment came out because he was extremely angry and stressed out about the drama. The cast, including John, refused to believe it. The latter even expressed his frustration with Louie and asked him to never do it again. John claimed to have big connections through which he found out the call was related to Boe Dietl.

As the RHONJ husbands exited the reunion, Louie tried to talk to Rachel and John about their adoption process and applauded them for sharing their story. However, John didn't take the appreciation well and wanted Louie to take accountability. He said:

"If you wanna be my friend, you'll admit to it. I know you did. Apologize like a man. You found her (ex-wife) in jail, you brought her out and see what you did. If you're gonna come to come and apologize, just f***ing own it."

RHONJ fans left with mixed opinions over John Fuda's claims

John Fuda's claims left fans divided in their opinions. Some applauded the husband for standing up for the family with proof, others questioned the proof itself. They felt that he was trying to secure another season and played in with fellow cast members to accuse Louie. Check it out.

Sharon P @housewarming221



Apologize like a man - Loser Louie cause John’s got your number. #RHONJ

Show John some love blow up his Instagram and show Louie how FANS appreciate A real MAN. FUDA FUDA FUDAApologize like a man - Loser Louie cause John’s got your number. #Bravo #RHONJ reunion #teamGorga Show John some love blow up his Instagram and show Louie how FANS appreciate A real MAN. #JohnFuda Yea Baby !!!! FUDA FUDA FUDA Apologize like a man - Loser Louie cause John’s got your number. #Bravo #RHONJ #RHONJreunion #teamGorga Show John some love blow up his Instagram and show Louie how FANS appreciate A real MAN. #JohnFuda Yea Baby !!!! https://t.co/QJiygWChvJ

Christine Sixteen @MavenPhotograph New King & Queen of MVP of the reunion right here: John Fuda!! Rachel & John just secured their spots for next season.New King & Queen of #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion MVP of the reunion right here: John Fuda!! Rachel & John just secured their spots for next season. 👏👏👏 New King & Queen of #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/NLqgxYp4C5

Coty @cotywithaT_ . I’m sorry but Louie is straight up trash. I’m not sure why all the Teresa Stans can not see he is an unhinged, unstable man I believe John Fuda. I’m sorry but Louie is straight up trash. I’m not sure why all the Teresa Stans can not see he is an unhinged, unstable man #rhonj I believe John Fuda 💯. I’m sorry but Louie is straight up trash. I’m not sure why all the Teresa Stans can not see he is an unhinged, unstable man #rhonj https://t.co/JQCPdMVrvk

J. A. H. @JukeboxAries John Fuda said don’t try to come to me with that fake shit!! I absolutely loved it. Called Louis out and called him for what it was. A con man #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion John Fuda said don’t try to come to me with that fake shit!! I absolutely loved it. Called Louis out and called him for what it was. A con man #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Some fans slammed John Fuda and felt the proof were baseless as he didn't reveal them. Check it out.

Christian Snow @theCGSshow the receipts in John Fuda's folder waiting to come out the entire episode #RHONJ the receipts in John Fuda's folder waiting to come out the entire episode #RHONJ https://t.co/YF4TwbpdZ4

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



#RHONJ John Fuda, the disbarred Frank Catania and LBB Joe Gorga all FLOPPED at the reunion! LUIS HAD THESE LITTLE BOYS SCARED!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHONJ Reunion John Fuda, the disbarred Frank Catania and LBB Joe Gorga all FLOPPED at the reunion! LUIS HAD THESE LITTLE BOYS SCARED!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RHONJ #RHONJReunion https://t.co/I2UtOhjABu

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn Something's wrong with John Fuda and it's clear Marge, Melissa, Joey, and Frank are exploiting it. I don't want to talk about anyone with developmental issues so just chop Rachel so we can be done with it. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Something's wrong with John Fuda and it's clear Marge, Melissa, Joey, and Frank are exploiting it. I don't want to talk about anyone with developmental issues so just chop Rachel so we can be done with it. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

🦴the og bone collector🦴 @notjordynl This John Fuda man is very desperate to be in the mix. Follow your wife’s lead and just be quiet its okay! Maybe they’ll still bring you back next season! #RHONJ This John Fuda man is very desperate to be in the mix. Follow your wife’s lead and just be quiet its okay! Maybe they’ll still bring you back next season! #RHONJ https://t.co/iRWvraX8xN

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG



And who wants to be his friend of all people! GET OVER YOURSELF! 🤣



#RHONJ WHO IS JOHN FUDA IN THIS WORLD?And who wants to be his friend of all people! GET OVER YOURSELF! #RHONJ Reunion WHO IS JOHN FUDA IN THIS WORLD? And who wants to be his friend of all people! GET OVER YOURSELF! 😂🤣#RHONJ #RHONJReunion https://t.co/wisSdvfGL9

Housewives on the Hudson @Housewifehudson Am I the only one who didn’t think John Fuda slayed the reunion? What am I missing? He and Rachel just seemed to have this fake outrage and it seemed desperate to me. Like doing the most. #rhonj Am I the only one who didn’t think John Fuda slayed the reunion? What am I missing? He and Rachel just seemed to have this fake outrage and it seemed desperate to me. Like doing the most.#rhonj

RHONJ season 13 was extremely intense. Viewers are still not over the dramatic reunion and are exploring more each and every day. Many cast members turned on a new leaf and resolved their issues, while others put their relationships and friendships on hold.

The series aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

