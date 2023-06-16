RHONJ season 13 reunion: John Fuda's allegations against Louie Ruelas leaves internet divided

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired an intense season. Viewers of the show are still reeling from the dramatic three-part reunion that ended on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The cast navigated several issues and voiced out their concerns over everything that transpired throughout the course of the season, which caused a lot of drama.
A common point of contention on the RHONJ reunion was the accusations levied on Louie Ruelas. The cast members accused him of hiring Boe Dietl, who is a private investigator, to look and pry into their lives. Newcomer Rachel's husband John Fuda brought an envelope of proof that allegedly stated Louie contacted his ex-wife and son Jaiden's birth mother in prison through the investigator.
Although Louie denied the allegations, John wanted him to apologize and hold himself accountable for his actions. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about the incident. While some applauded John for speaking up and holding his ground, others slammed him and felt he was desperate to get a second season and didn't open the envelope to provide the proof.
John Fuda addresses issues with Louie Ruelas on RHONJ reunion
Season 13 of RHONJ saw many dramatic moments, but the season finale had Louie Ruelas reveal that his good friend and private investigator Boe Dietl had inside information about all the cast members. Since then, Louie has received much criticism from fans and castmates alike.
It was only natural that the cast members brought receipts proving that Louie had hired an investigator to pry into their lives. One of them was newcomer Rachel's husband John Fuda. As the househusbands joined the final part of the reunion, he carried an envelope that allegedly had proof that Louie had hired someone from the investigation company to contact his ex-wife in prison.
Season 13 of RHONJ saw the Fuda family come in with their own storyline. Rachel wanted to adopt her stepson Jaiden and realized that his original birth mother, who was in prison had a say in the same. Jaiden himself expressed his desire of being legally adopted by Rachel as his mother.
At the final reunion, John slammed Louie and claimed that the latter had him investigated. Louie denied the allegations, but the Fuda patriarch showed an envelope and asked Teresa's husband to keep his son Jaiden out of the picture. To justify his actions, John claimed that the number used to contact the prison was traced back to Bo Dietl's investigation agency.
Louie claimed that his private investigator comment came out because he was extremely angry and stressed out about the drama. The cast, including John, refused to believe it. The latter even expressed his frustration with Louie and asked him to never do it again. John claimed to have big connections through which he found out the call was related to Boe Dietl.
As the RHONJ husbands exited the reunion, Louie tried to talk to Rachel and John about their adoption process and applauded them for sharing their story. However, John didn't take the appreciation well and wanted Louie to take accountability. He said:
"If you wanna be my friend, you'll admit to it. I know you did. Apologize like a man. You found her (ex-wife) in jail, you brought her out and see what you did. If you're gonna come to come and apologize, just f***ing own it."
RHONJ fans left with mixed opinions over John Fuda's claims
John Fuda's claims left fans divided in their opinions. Some applauded the husband for standing up for the family with proof, others questioned the proof itself. They felt that he was trying to secure another season and played in with fellow cast members to accuse Louie. Check it out.
Some fans slammed John Fuda and felt the proof were baseless as he didn't reveal them. Check it out.
RHONJ season 13 was extremely intense. Viewers are still not over the dramatic reunion and are exploring more each and every day. Many cast members turned on a new leaf and resolved their issues, while others put their relationships and friendships on hold.
The series aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.