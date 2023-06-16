"Learned nothing huh?": RHONJ fans slam Teresa for following Louie with the pizza oven business

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 ended its installment with a dramatic three-part reunion. The cast members navigated their issues and addressed their concerns with everything that transpired in the season. Rumors, allegations, and scandals made their way back in as the ladies tried to resolve their impending differences.

The ladies sat down for their final RHONJ After Show interview to talk about and reflect on the season as well as the reunion. They discussed the pizza gate business that created drama between the Gorgas and Teresa and Louie. While Joe and Melissa Gorga claimed they stole the couple stole their idea, Teresa expressed that she only did what her husband told her to do.

Fans, however, slammed Teresa for blindly following her husband. One tweeted:

RHONJ slam Teresa for following Louie (Image via Twitter)

The Bravo series has had a successful 13-season run and has received a fair share of love and criticism. Cast members of the latest installment included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider appeared as a "friend" of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Melissa and Teresa talk about the pizza gate issue at the RHONJ After Show

Season 13 of RHONJ brought up several issues to the forefront, including personal relationships and strained friendships but the Gorga-Giudice family drama took precedence over everything as viewers witnessed the gradual fallout between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice.

In one of the earlier episodes of RHONJ, Joe Gorga addressed his concerns with Teresa Giudice's now-husband Louie Ruelas. He expressed how he came up with the idea for a pizza business that he wanted to do with his sister Teresa, but the latter jumped ship with her husband Louie.

Teresa, for her part, expressed that her husband was the one who put the money in and that the Gorgas wanted their share without even putting any money. At the After Show interview, both Melissa and Teresa decided to clarify their issues.

Melissa revealed that her husband had originally planned on doing the pizza business with her, but she suggested he do it with his sister. The couple then called Teresa and Louie over and discussed the prospect of the business, which they were going to call Nonno's Pizza.

The housewife revealed how Louie, who they'd known for only over two months seemed elated with the idea and thought it was "genius." Teresa, for her part, justified her husband's actions by stating that he thought Joe was only helping his sister and her daughters out with the business.

Teresa explained that even after she advised her husband to put it in writing, he didn't do it because he trusted Joe Gorga. Melissa revealed that the couple left her husband out of all the emails and began it as their business, behind Joe's back. Teresa, however, claimed that her brother was on all the emails.

Melissa revealed that she found out about Teresa and her daughters doing their Skinny Italian pizza business from her photographer, indicating that they stole the idea from Joe. Her co-star expressed that she was only following what Louie was telling her to do.

Teresa revealed that they wanted a 50% share but hadn't put the money for it. Melissa expressed that they could have paid a set amount easily, but Louie went ahead and paid the first $100,000 for the ovens without the Gorgas knowing. She expressed that Teresa and her husband were only building a narrative about her and Joe not putting any money when all of it was done behind their back.

RHONJ fans slam Teresa for following her husband Louie

Fans slammed Teresa for not having her own voice in the issue after she revealed how she did exactly what her husband told her to do. Check it out.

RHONJ slam Teresa for following Louie (Image via Twitter)

RHONJ slam Teresa for following Louie (Image via Twitter) RHONJ slam Teresa for following Louie (Image via Twitter)

RHONJ fans slam Teresa for following Louie (Image via Twitter)

Season 13 of the show has aired an extremely intense installment. The cast members were embroiled in several issues and it only got worse as time went by. While some were able to resolve their differences and decided to move on, others only made it worse and jeopardized their relationships.

The series aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes