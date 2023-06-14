"Melissa will not let them heal": RHONJ fans blame Melissa for the demise of Teresa and Joe's relationship

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired the final part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing their impending differences, leading to many conflicts and heated arguments throughout the episode.
On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, Teresa stormed out of the room emotionally over her issues with her brother Joe Gorga. Melissa called her sister-in-law's actions embarrassing. While the brother-sister duo might have potentially ended their relationship, fans blamed Melissa for the same. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers witnessed the cast navigate multiple dynamics and addressed their opinions on social media. Cast members of season 13 include the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania.
They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who brought their own storylines to the show.
Joe and Teresa address their concerns at the RHONJ reunion
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw cast members trying to resolve their impending issues. However, the Gorga-Giudice family issues took precedence over everything else as the siblings - Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga - ended their relationship after a long chaotic and dramatic fight throughout the final reunion episode.
In the RHONJ reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up Teresa's allegations about her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga spending time with people who were involved in sending her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice to jail. Joe Gorga immediately denied those claims.
Joe was upset at Louie and Teresa trying to spread rumors about his wife Melissa Gorga cheating on him. Louie, for his part, explained that he only wanted to make him aware about the rumor and never insinuated that it had any truth to it. He also apologized to Melissa for not inviting her over.
Joe expressed that he didn't regret not being at Teresa's wedding with Louie. Tensions rose at the RHONJ reunion when he claimed that his sister's eldest daughter Gia Giudice called him and said that "he could do better than Melissa."
To prove otherwise, Teresa called her daughter. Gia expressed that she only called her uncle to ask him to come to the wedding and never made the comment. Teresa was extremely disappointed and exited the room crying and expressing how "disgraceful and disgusting" the whole situation was.
Andy brought her back and asked Teresa if she had any last words to say to her brother before they wrapped up the episode. She expressed being "heartbroken" at the outcome of their relationship. When Joe was posed with the same question, he said to his sister:
“I will never say never. You’re my only sister. I am not happy with you, I am upset with you. I will always love you. If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I’m running by your side to the hospital. If you’re sick, I will pick you up if something happens.."
Before he could finish, Teresa waved him off and said:
“Like Daddy said - you honor me when I’m alive, not when I’m dead. Now! Honor me now!”
Following her statement, Joe explained that it would be better if they forgot about each other and move on with their own lives.
RHONJ fans blame Melissa for Joe and Teresa's strained relationship
Fans blamed Melissa for the demise of Joe and Teresa's relationship. Check it out.
Some fans also slammed Melissa for constantly intervening when Joe and Teresa were addressing their issues. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely intense installment. Over the past couple of months, viewers witnessed their favorite cast members deal with a lot of issues and tried to resolve the same in the three-part reunion. While some were able to talk it out, others fractured their relationships.
