"Melissa will not let them heal": RHONJ fans blame Melissa for the demise of Teresa and Joe's relationship

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired the final part of its reunion episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season and addressing their impending differences, leading to many conflicts and heated arguments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ reunion, Teresa stormed out of the room emotionally over her issues with her brother Joe Gorga. Melissa called her sister-in-law's actions embarrassing. While the brother-sister duo might have potentially ended their relationship, fans blamed Melissa for the same. One tweeted:

Real Housewives ☕️ @housewives911 I don’t like Joe Gorga. But im going to say it… Teresa and Joe are hurting and Melissa will not let them heal. #RHONJ I don’t like Joe Gorga. But im going to say it… Teresa and Joe are hurting and Melissa will not let them heal. #RHONJ

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers witnessed the cast navigate multiple dynamics and addressed their opinions on social media. Cast members of season 13 include the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania.

They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who brought their own storylines to the show.

Joe and Teresa address their concerns at the RHONJ reunion

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw cast members trying to resolve their impending issues. However, the Gorga-Giudice family issues took precedence over everything else as the siblings - Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga - ended their relationship after a long chaotic and dramatic fight throughout the final reunion episode.

In the RHONJ reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up Teresa's allegations about her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga spending time with people who were involved in sending her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice to jail. Joe Gorga immediately denied those claims.

Joe was upset at Louie and Teresa trying to spread rumors about his wife Melissa Gorga cheating on him. Louie, for his part, explained that he only wanted to make him aware about the rumor and never insinuated that it had any truth to it. He also apologized to Melissa for not inviting her over.

Joe expressed that he didn't regret not being at Teresa's wedding with Louie. Tensions rose at the RHONJ reunion when he claimed that his sister's eldest daughter Gia Giudice called him and said that "he could do better than Melissa."

To prove otherwise, Teresa called her daughter. Gia expressed that she only called her uncle to ask him to come to the wedding and never made the comment. Teresa was extremely disappointed and exited the room crying and expressing how "disgraceful and disgusting" the whole situation was.

Andy brought her back and asked Teresa if she had any last words to say to her brother before they wrapped up the episode. She expressed being "heartbroken" at the outcome of their relationship. When Joe was posed with the same question, he said to his sister:

“I will never say never. You’re my only sister. I am not happy with you, I am upset with you. I will always love you. If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I’m running by your side to the hospital. If you’re sick, I will pick you up if something happens.."

Before he could finish, Teresa waved him off and said:

“Like Daddy said - you honor me when I’m alive, not when I’m dead. Now! Honor me now!”

Following her statement, Joe explained that it would be better if they forgot about each other and move on with their own lives.

RHONJ fans blame Melissa for Joe and Teresa's strained relationship

Fans blamed Melissa for the demise of Joe and Teresa's relationship. Check it out.

Michael @7mseven Melissa is enjoying the hurt (of both Teresa and Joe) way too much. #RHONJ Melissa is enjoying the hurt (of both Teresa and Joe) way too much. #RHONJ

Real Housewives ☕️ @housewives911



Melissa feeling smug because she achieved what she always wanted. Joe had no relationship with his parents when they died, he has no relationship with his sisters and now his nieces.



#RHONJ The pain in Teresa and Joe’s eyesMelissa feeling smug because she achieved what she always wanted. Joe had no relationship with his parents when they died, he has no relationship with his sisters and now his nieces. The pain in Teresa and Joe’s eyes Melissa feeling smug because she achieved what she always wanted. Joe had no relationship with his parents when they died, he has no relationship with his sisters and now his nieces. #RHONJ https://t.co/6qkG6b7uqh

DEV @hourdrive I’m going to say it… Teresa and Joe are hurting and Melissa will not let them heal. #RHONJ I’m going to say it… Teresa and Joe are hurting and Melissa will not let them heal. #RHONJ

Reality Junkie43 @realityjunkie43 Melissa again with the 'hate'. She has been the aggressor in this relationship downfall. She was always jealous of how close Teresa and Joe were and was in his ear for years turning him against his sister. Now she wants to play innocent victim, as usual #rhonj Melissa again with the 'hate'. She has been the aggressor in this relationship downfall. She was always jealous of how close Teresa and Joe were and was in his ear for years turning him against his sister. Now she wants to play innocent victim, as usual #rhonj

Alignment of Jeanus @AntiSocialEmo @TruthOfBravo Yeah at the end of the day it was never an issues between Teresa and Joe, it’s always been Mellisa. And Teresa probably bit her tongue for a long time for the sake of her brother but she said F all that this reunion. @TruthOfBravo Yeah at the end of the day it was never an issues between Teresa and Joe, it’s always been Mellisa. And Teresa probably bit her tongue for a long time for the sake of her brother but she said F all that this reunion.

Michelle @Michell21351666 @baddiesbngbravo I CAN'T STAND THAT MELISSA ACTS LIKE SHE OWNS JOE BECAUSE THEY ARE MARRIED! SHE, MELISSA, COULD NOT WAIT UNTIL THEY GOT MARRIED SO SHE COULD RUIN TERESA AND JOE'S RELATIONSHIP! SHE WAS JEALOUS OF TERESA FROM THE START!! @melissagorga @baddiesbngbravo I CAN'T STAND THAT MELISSA ACTS LIKE SHE OWNS JOE BECAUSE THEY ARE MARRIED! SHE, MELISSA, COULD NOT WAIT UNTIL THEY GOT MARRIED SO SHE COULD RUIN TERESA AND JOE'S RELATIONSHIP! SHE WAS JEALOUS OF TERESA FROM THE START!! @melissagorga

Some fans also slammed Melissa for constantly intervening when Joe and Teresa were addressing their issues. Check it out.

🦴the og bone collector🦴 @notjordynl Melissa has got to let Teresa and Joe speak! Enough!!!!! You can’t constantly insert yourself than get mad that you are the bad guy! Let those siblings look stupid on their own! #RHONJ Melissa has got to let Teresa and Joe speak! Enough!!!!! You can’t constantly insert yourself than get mad that you are the bad guy! Let those siblings look stupid on their own! #RHONJ https://t.co/fmJcJ5K52W

Debrah au @au_debrah @reality_tea_vee Melissa should learn how to shut her mouth and let Teresa and joe talk it out. I just want to slap that smile of Melissa. They got caught in a lie. Am glad they call Gia. @reality_tea_vee Melissa should learn how to shut her mouth and let Teresa and joe talk it out. I just want to slap that smile of Melissa. They got caught in a lie. Am glad they call Gia.

Omar🤴🏽 @theomarortiz Melissa please just let Teresa and Joe go at it #RHONJ Melissa please just let Teresa and Joe go at it #RHONJ https://t.co/F2L5o2Iezv

ColeBrand @_ColeBrand Melissa is one annoying piece of work! She NEVER stays out anything concerning Teresa and Joe #RHONJ Melissa is one annoying piece of work! She NEVER stays out anything concerning Teresa and Joe #RHONJ https://t.co/kRdfrUYfyc

Aya @Aya_nyca It’s strange that Teresa and Joe can’t have a conversation without everyone getting involved. Like to the point Danielle had to tell Melissa to stop talking. #rhonj It’s strange that Teresa and Joe can’t have a conversation without everyone getting involved. Like to the point Danielle had to tell Melissa to stop talking. #rhonj

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely intense installment. Over the past couple of months, viewers witnessed their favorite cast members deal with a lot of issues and tried to resolve the same in the three-part reunion. While some were able to talk it out, others fractured their relationships.

The series aired its episode every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes