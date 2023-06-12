“You won’t be erased”: RHOA fans support NeNe Leakes after Bravo edits her out of a flashback clip

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 recently aired its latest episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023. While the episode was as dramatic as ever, as fans saw underlying tensions come to the surface between various cast members, one other moment stole the show.

During the episode, fans saw a flashback from season 4, but while the clip itself was interesting, what caught their eyes was the fact that the original poster from season 4 that was shown in the recent episode had been edited.

The poster contained five cast members as opposed to the six that filmed the show. The housewife that was edited out was the famous NeNe Leakes, who left the show after season 9 since she didn’t think her contract was fair.

Fans took to social media to support the former cast member, stating that NeNe won’t ever be erased from the RHOA show and adding that they love her.

Fans support NeNe Leakes as Bravo edits her out of RHOA flashback clip

In a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, fans went down memory lane as the segment featured a flashback from season 4. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that the creators of the show edited out the famous NeNe Leakes from the clip.

Several people took to social media to express their outrage at the missing cast member, which further caught NeNe’s attention, and she took to Twitter to thank them.

"Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM’s and comments. I see everything you are sending to me! It’s really just a shame people can do these things and get away with it. If only you really knew! If only you knew," she wrote.

RHOA fans further took to her post to tell her how much they love the former cast member of the Bravo show and added that they (the show) would be nothing without her. They further called the network petty and commented that she dropped the lawsuit and that they are no angels.

Loyal Tasha @loyalone313 !! Meanwhile we miss & love you queen 🏾 @NeNeLeakes We know!! Meanwhile we miss & love you queen @NeNeLeakes We know 👀!! Meanwhile we miss & love you queen 👑 💯💪🏾💞 https://t.co/kdzTUfHA24

✨ Fanática 🧞‍♀️🍃✨ @crankyboricua



Bravo needs to stop being so petty; you dropped the lawsuit and they are no angels. @NeNeLeakes I support youBravo needs to stop being so petty; you dropped the lawsuit and they are no angels. @NeNeLeakes I support you 💕Bravo needs to stop being so petty; you dropped the lawsuit and they are no angels.

BrownSugar 🤎🤍🤎 @r3dman_miss @NeNeLeakes You have been that reality tv star too grace our screen with iconic moments over the years, keep pushing ! love from the UK @NeNeLeakes You have been that reality tv star too grace our screen with iconic moments over the years, keep pushing ! love from the UK 🇬🇧

Leslie Barber @LeslieB42382070 they can't erase you from the memories of the fans that used to love watching the show (SMH) I don't know what we are watching on the show these days 🤔🙄 @NeNeLeakes We know that the legacy of rhoa begins and ends with you, Nenethey can't erase you from the memories of the fans that used to love watching the show (SMH) I don't know what we are watching on the show these days 🤔🙄 @NeNeLeakes We know that the legacy of rhoa begins and ends with you, Nene 👑 they can't erase you from the memories of the fans that used to love watching the show (SMH) I don't know what we are watching on the show these days 🤔🙄

They further supported her by stating that she gave fans really iconic moments throughout her time on the show and told her that they've “got her back.” They noted that she’s one of the funniest people on earth and that they miss seeing her on the show. One person wrote that the Bravo show's legacy begins and ends with Leakes.

NeNe Leakes sued Bravo in 2022

After her time on RHOA, the former cast member filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen over “working conditions.

According to the reports, NeNe claimed that the network maintains a corporate culture that is insensitive to black talent and reinforces racially offensive behavior that goes unpushed. She added that the lack of diversity contributed to “insensitivities towards POC and called RHOA “racially segregated.”

"This is seen in the repeated instances of such behavior occurring by their employees and cast members without any meaningful consequence, corrective action, or remediation," NeNe Leakes claimed at the time.

However, the reality star retracted her statements and the lawsuit only four months after suing the network.

RHOA season 15 is set to return next week on Sunday with a brand new episode on Bravo.

