"Forever on the losing teams": RHOA fans slam Sanya and Sheree for siding with Marlo in episode 6

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members dealing with multiple issues amongst them, which led to intense dramatic moments, conflicts, and confrontations. Tensions were extremely high as the ladies got into fights over impending issues.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Marlo and Kandi got into a heated confrontation over impending issues. However, the cast was divided and sided with either side. Fans were upset to see Sanya and Sheree siding with Marlo, who they felt was wrong for her treatment of Kandi. One tweeted:

The hit series has had a successful run for the past 14 seasons and the current one is no different as the ladies bring in more heat this time around. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The housewives were accompanied by Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who brought in a fair share of drama as their fellow castmates.

The RHOA cast is divided over Kandi and Marlo's issues

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw cast members try to resolve personal issues and strained friendships. Chaos ensued in the one-hour time frame as the ladies were involved in Kandi and Marlo's fight, which only got worse over impending issues that lasted since this installment's premiere.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rap Sheets and Old Beefs, reads:

"An old wound threatens Kandi and Marlo's friendship, and Drew finds herself firmly planted in the middle; Sheree gets deep into her Glamma life as Kenya explores new business ventures and old grudges."

Since the beginning of the RHOA episode, Marlo addressed her concerns about Kandi not recognizing her nephew's death, who previously worked for the latter's restaurant before he allegedly got shot by a fellow employee. Kandi, for her part, made it explicitly clear that her castmate's nephew wasn't an employee when the shooting happened.

Marlo, however, felt that her fellow castmates always talked about her being a convicted felon and judged her by her past actions, but always swept Kandi's issues under the rug. When she addressed her issues with Kandi, the duo got into a heated confrontation.

Both the RHOA housewives put their points forth, but it soon began as a screaming match, with the cast separating them. Drew felt that Marlo was being extremely aggressive, while the other castmates were trying to process the incident. After Kandi left the party, the ladies were divided.

Marlo, Sheree, Sanya, and Courtney were inside, while Kandi, Kenya, Drew, and Monyetta were outside. In a confessional, Sheree expressed that people were quick to judge Marlo as aggressive and being questioned for her past actions. Sanya, for her part, was surprised that the ladies went from serious to chirpy very soon, indicating that they neglected Marlo's feelings.

Fans slam Sanya and Sheree for siding with Marlo on RHOA

Fans slammed Sanya and Sheree for taking Marlo's side as they felt that the latter was clearly wrong to bring up an issue that happened so long ago. Check out what they have to say.

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Marlo just attacked Kenya and Drew just this season. Marlo just slandered Kenya last season. Sheree has seen how awful Marlo has been to everyone (including her) over the years, but now she’s pretending with that ostrich sanya, they don’t know what Marlo did #RHOA Marlo just attacked Kenya and Drew just this season. Marlo just slandered Kenya last season. Sheree has seen how awful Marlo has been to everyone (including her) over the years, but now she’s pretending with that ostrich sanya, they don’t know what Marlo did #RHOA https://t.co/9xlP8qrlyd

Leo @LeoDeveaux Sanya let’s not talk about being lapdogs because we all know Sheree and Marlo are always waiting for you to report back to them and take up for them by any means necessary. #RHOA Sanya let’s not talk about being lapdogs because we all know Sheree and Marlo are always waiting for you to report back to them and take up for them by any means necessary. #RHOA https://t.co/OI4f4b3duU

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Sheree and Sanya riding for Marlo despite how wrong she is in the situation. Just dry thoughts up in those brains, it’s embarrassing #RHOA Sheree and Sanya riding for Marlo despite how wrong she is in the situation. Just dry thoughts up in those brains, it’s embarrassing #RHOA https://t.co/qZllVJuAox

Rachel. @_loveRachel_

What is happening right now?!

Marlo went from antagonizing Drew & Kandi all season to crying like she’s the victim w/ Sheree & Sanya sympathizing?!What is happening right now?! #RHOA Marlo went from antagonizing Drew & Kandi all season to crying like she’s the victim w/ Sheree & Sanya sympathizing?!What is happening right now?! #RHOA https://t.co/GFVZpkjmby

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOA Sanya and Shereé love being on the side of wrong. Sanya and Shereé love being on the side of wrong.#RHOA

Mihrimah| FS |xanaxyra targaryen|🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Me to Sheree and Sanya for siding with Marlo despite seeing how deeply evil and delusional she is #rhoa Me to Sheree and Sanya for siding with Marlo despite seeing how deeply evil and delusional she is #rhoa https://t.co/tFSYrPh77K

Fans continued to slam Sheree and Sanya. Check it out.

Kyle Oswalt @KyleO333 Sanya and Sheree are gonna look like fools for supporting Marlo #RHOA Sanya and Sheree are gonna look like fools for supporting Marlo #RHOA https://t.co/gmX78i4sIK

Natural_Mystic @n_abigail Marlo's obsession with @Kandi and @KenyaMoore is very unhealthy. Why is she always seeking validation from them? Why is she so needy? Sheree and Sanya are ready to lick her @$$ yet she's getting twisted out of shape because Kandi and Kenya won't spit in her direction #RHOA Marlo's obsession with @Kandi and @KenyaMoore is very unhealthy. Why is she always seeking validation from them? Why is she so needy? Sheree and Sanya are ready to lick her @$$ yet she's getting twisted out of shape because Kandi and Kenya won't spit in her direction #RHOA https://t.co/JECoLjnW8J

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby If they gotta ice Marlo, Sheree, & Sanya out of the group to get them off of the show then SO BE IT! #RHOA If they gotta ice Marlo, Sheree, & Sanya out of the group to get them off of the show then SO BE IT! #RHOA https://t.co/bIXAciSHrg

Season 15 of RHOA has been extremely intense up until now. The tensions are only going to rise as the cast gets into more complicated situations, leading to more drama and heated arguments. Will they be able to resolve their differences or will they jeopardize even more relationships? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

