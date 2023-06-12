"Delusion!": RHOA fans slam Marlo for her actions after production rolls out receipts about her and Kandi

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other, while also indulging themselves in some drama, conflicts and confrontations. Viewers witnessed a lot of issues throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Marlo expressed that she never felt acknowledged by Kandi over the shooting of her nephew, who previously worked for the latter's restaurant. Production, however, came up with receipts about how Kandi consoled and sympathized with her after the incident took place.

Fans were extremely disappointed with Marlo's actions. One tweeted:

Mihrimah| FS |xanaxyra targaryen|🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS It’s telling how Marlo cried how “Kandi didn’t give me flowers” “Kandi didn’t offer me a lawyer to expunge my records” ; let’s be clear-Marlo wants Kandi to pay for everything &has been pissed that Kandi is a wealthy person &thinks that Kandi owes her! delusion! #rhoa It’s telling how Marlo cried how “Kandi didn’t give me flowers” “Kandi didn’t offer me a lawyer to expunge my records” ; let’s be clear-Marlo wants Kandi to pay for everything &has been pissed that Kandi is a wealthy person &thinks that Kandi owes her! delusion! #rhoa https://t.co/X9Gl9AJZIW

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have openly expressed their opinions on social media. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Newcomers for this season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who also brought their own storylines, contributing to the drama.

Marlo addresses her issues with Kandi on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw cast members dealing with multiple issues. However, Kandi and Marlo's differences took precedence over everything else, leading to a lot of drama and heated arguments. Both the ladies had beef with each other on an issue, but instead of talking it out, it only led to more chaos.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rap Sheets and Old Beefs, reads:

"An old wound threatens Kandi and Marlo's friendship, and Drew finds herself firmly planted in the middle; Sheree gets deep into her Glamma life as Kenya explores new business ventures and old grudges."

In the beginning of the RHOA episode, Marlo sat down with her managers and friends Justin and Tye to talk about her issues with Kandi and Drew. She felt that when the latter asked Kandi about the shooting incident at her restaurant Old Lady Gang, she referred to it as the "incident." Marlo felt that by not using the word "shooting," Drew wasn't giving justice to what happened.

Marlo's nephew, who had previously worked for Kandi's restaurant was shot by a fellow employee. When the shooting was addressed as an "incident," Marlo felt it was disrespectful to what had happened. She further stated that Kandi never properly recognized her nephew's death.

Not only did Marlo want Kandi to fully recognize the extent of what had happened, but also for fellow RHOA castmates to not brush the shooting incident under the rug and hold Kandi accountable. She felt the ladies always talked about her past felonies but with Kandi, they always left her castmate off easy.

However, production came up with receipts. It rolled up feedback footage which showed that Kandi was sympathetic toward the incident and consoled Marlo.

Fans slam Marlo after RHOA production brings receipts

Fans took to social media to address their concerns. They thanked production for bringing the receipts and felt it was unfair of Marlo to expect anything from Kandi when the latter was already there for her after her nephew passed away. Fans wondered what more did Marlo want from her castmate.

DwayneNoWayne @DwayneJay Sooooo, Kandi was physically there for Marlo and consoled her when her cousin passed, yet Marlo (now) feels like Kandi wasn’t there for her?? Production said “roll the footages.” Lol. #RHOA Sooooo, Kandi was physically there for Marlo and consoled her when her cousin passed, yet Marlo (now) feels like Kandi wasn’t there for her?? Production said “roll the footages.” Lol. #RHOA https://t.co/cQIQxDWvQ6

The Third King 👑 @thirdking0208



Marlo, get out of my face with this mess!

#RHOA So...Kandi embraced Marlo about her nephew in her home... empathized with Marlo...but Kandi was "dismissive"????Marlo, get out of my face with this mess! So...Kandi embraced Marlo about her nephew in her home... empathized with Marlo...but Kandi was "dismissive"????Marlo, get out of my face with this mess! #RHOA https://t.co/fH8T9V5o18

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre So not only did Kandi validate Marlo’s feelings, she comforted her and even connected with her through a similar experience??? #RHOA So not only did Kandi validate Marlo’s feelings, she comforted her and even connected with her through a similar experience??? #RHOA https://t.co/4D6xfFuWli

🐝🪩 @imreallyalibra

According to the footage Kandi has always been nice to Marlo & it does seem to appear as though Kandi was very empathetic to Marlo, so again WHAT THE HELL HAS MARLO BEEN CRYING ABOUT?! #RHOA According to the footage Kandi has always been nice to Marlo & it does seem to appear as though Kandi was very empathetic to Marlo, so again WHAT THE HELL HAS MARLO BEEN CRYING ABOUT?! #RHOA https://t.co/QMQSrgtiPG

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Marlo is on our tv, using her cousin’s homicide for reality tv fodder. Marlo knows damn mf well kandi showed her support, but for the sake of having a peach, she’s going to be this depraved and use something this serious for a moment. #RHOA Marlo is on our tv, using her cousin’s homicide for reality tv fodder. Marlo knows damn mf well kandi showed her support, but for the sake of having a peach, she’s going to be this depraved and use something this serious for a moment. #RHOA https://t.co/2UBt9AlWdi

Fans wanted Marlo to let go of the issue as it was only backfiring on her, making her look worse. Check it out.

The Peach Report @ThePeachReport



She and Kandi were in a decent place prior to their Jamaica trip last season.



Why wait almost 3 years later?



Lots of unpack at the reunion. Weirdest part about this situation to me is that Marlo chose to wait so long to address how she felt with Kandi.She and Kandi were in a decent place prior to their Jamaica trip last season.Why wait almost 3 years later?Lots of unpack at the reunion. #RHOA Weirdest part about this situation to me is that Marlo chose to wait so long to address how she felt with Kandi.She and Kandi were in a decent place prior to their Jamaica trip last season.Why wait almost 3 years later?Lots of unpack at the reunion. #RHOA

The Bravo Shaderoom @bravoshaderooom



I wish Marlo would let her nephew rest in peace, to use his death to push this fake outrage is absolutely ridiculous. #RHOA I wish Marlo would let her nephew rest in peace, to use his death to push this fake outrage is absolutely ridiculous. #RHOA https://t.co/X1nCMH6mby

Who Gone Rent Me Boo?? @Saruhhhhhhhh__ I’m sorry but companies are not reaching out to families when someone dies especially when the person didn’t work for them when they died #RHOA I’m sorry but companies are not reaching out to families when someone dies especially when the person didn’t work for them when they died #RHOA

Champagne Goddess @DeniiLove_ Marlo's mission this season is destroy Kandi but it's backfiring because Marlo look crazy... #RHOA Marlo's mission this season is destroy Kandi but it's backfiring because Marlo look crazy... #RHOA

Season 15 of RHOA is only getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into moe conflicts while trying to resolve their impending differences and issues. Viewers will have to wait and see whether they are able to talk things out or create more drama.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

