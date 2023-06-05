"Stop playing": RHOA fans outraged with Marlo for slamming the door on Monyetta in episode 5

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other at gatherings, while also navigating personal issues, strained relationships, and complicated friendships, creating significant drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Marlo got into an argument with newcomer and Kenya's good friend Monyetta. By the end of their fight, she slammed the door on the newcomer's face, which didn't sit well with fans. They took to social media to slam Marlo for her behavior. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been on air for 15 seasons and has received a fair share of love and criticism from viewers. Cast members of the latest installment include Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are fellow castmates.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes are the newcomers this season.

Kenya and Monyetta get into an argument on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members spending time together at Kenya's Magic City Classic football game party. While the evening started off on a lighter note, impending issues amongst the ladies caused multiple arguments, fights, and conflicts. It all began when the ladies went to look for Kenya and Marlo kicked on her door.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Drama For Yo Mama, reads:

"When Kenya continues to keep her halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game a secret, the other ladies become restless and full of questions; Marlo and Monyetta don't see eye to eye."

Kenya was furious at Marlo for her actions as she had her daughter inside the room sleeping, and threatened to call the police. The latter, for her part, was upset at her fellow castmate not giving details about why they were present at the party and kept stating that it was classic behavior from Kenya.

Marlo said:

"This is what the young lady does all the time. This old young lady. She thinks she can bring you somewhere..she walks and does what she wants."

The RHOA star further pointed out at newcomer and Kenya's good friend Monyetta, stating that even though they were friends, she doesn't deserve the response from Kenya. The newbie, however, was frustrated with Marlo and said:

"I'm so not here for Marlo banging on Kenya's door, disrespecting her. Kenya can explain all of this, but she left me out here to defend myself with the wolves."

As the ladies got into the elevator, Marlo and Monyetta continued with their heated argument. While the former didn't encourage Kenya's response, the newcomer didn't appreciate Marlo banging on Kenya's door. Speaking about the duo's fight, Sheree said in a RHOA confessional:

"Marlo and Monyetta are both the type who has to have the last word. It's like playing rock, paper, and scissors with two rocks."

By the end of their argument, Marlo slammed a door on Monyetta's face, which infuriated the latter. The duo kept arguing until they were separated.

RHOA fans slam Marlo for her behavior towards Monyetta

Fans slammed Marlo for slamming the door on Monyetta. They were extremely disappointed with her behavior. Check it out.

♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Monyetta is very classy. Slamming a door on me is the same as putting your hands on me. Marlo would’ve found out about me that night! #RHOA Monyetta is very classy. Slamming a door on me is the same as putting your hands on me. Marlo would’ve found out about me that night! #RHOA https://t.co/YK7tlp4naU

WeCanWeWill @WeCanWeWil21064 #RHOA Bravo, give Monyetta a peach and get rid of Marlo please!!!! #RHOA Bravo, give Monyetta a peach and get rid of Marlo please!!!!

All Black Lives Matter @yoaveragemo Marlo was so lucky she was not touched when she closed that door in Monyetta’s face cause if she had the right one she would’ve got grabbed up with a swiftness. No talking just action #RHOA Marlo was so lucky she was not touched when she closed that door in Monyetta’s face cause if she had the right one she would’ve got grabbed up with a swiftness. No talking just action #RHOA https://t.co/KcVjpf1Duq

Fans continued to slam Marlo for her behavior. Check it out.

Teesh ❤ @TeeshTeesh Marlo definitely tried to close that door in Monyetta’s face. Why couldn’t she just own it? I thought she was tough #RHOA Marlo definitely tried to close that door in Monyetta’s face. Why couldn’t she just own it? I thought she was tough #RHOA https://t.co/iNzeGM0ble

EarthAngel172 @EarthAngel172 Let's be clear, Marlo intentionally tried to shut the door on Monyetta. #RHOA Let's be clear, Marlo intentionally tried to shut the door on Monyetta. #RHOA

renee @Rspectmyheight #rhoa can we not have Marlo return next season?! can we not have Marlo return next season?!☺️ #rhoa https://t.co/CYhu9N4NnN

Season 15 of RHOA has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into more complicated dynamics, which will lead to even more conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

