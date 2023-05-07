Where is Monyetta Shaw from? Meet the RHOA season 15 newbie

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is set to return to screens with another season this week. The upcoming season 15 is set to welcome back new and old cast members as they get ready for another explosive and dramatic season.

One of the cast members set to appear on the show is Monyetta Shaw, who was previously introduced to the viewers as a friend in season 14. During the upcoming season of the Bravo show, the Shreveport, Louisiana, native will be seen playing matchmaker as she tries to introduce her co-star Kenya to someone new.

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to watch the season premiere of RHOA season 15.

Meet Monyetta Shaw ahead of her appearance on RHOA season 15

The upcoming main cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, Monyetta Shaw Carter, was first introduced to the viewers during season 14 as a friend and supporting cast member.

Monyetta comes from Shreveport, Louisiana, and used to work as a radio personality. She is now an author, actress, philanthropist, and the founder of The Evan Grace Group, which she started almost a decade ago in 2012. Her establishment develops and manages big global brands in the fields of entertainment, publishing, and fashion.

The upcoming RHOA season 15 cast member has been featured on various shows as both a guest and co-host, including Dish Nation, The Real, Us Weekly, and more.

Her website states:

"Monyetta Shaw’s rise to fame began early on as a co-host on Shreveport’s #1 R&B radio station where she was chosen to represent the station at the Annual BET Awards along side the best DJ’s nation wide."

The RHOA cast member found herself attracted to acting while in school with plays, musicals, and more, which encouraged her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry after she graduated from Southern University and Louisiana Tech University.

The upcoming main cast member got married to Heath in 2021, and both of them have children from their previous relationships. While in conversation with Essence in June 2022, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member opened up about her marriage and being a blended family.

Monyetta added that she’s enjoying married life thoroughly. She added that the couple was together for a couple of years before tying the knot and that it’s nice “to be married and just have that connection.”

She further spoke about her family and said that while it’s a never-ending process, it is essential to communicate and keep the lines open.

She said:

"Integrating the kids, you just have to let them know that there are more people to love. Come from that aspect. That’s definitely what we did. And just take your time with it."

Shaw continued that she feels blessed because her children, Maddie and Mason, loved Heath’s children, Gigi and Brianna, from the beginning. She said that “they just love, love, love. It just worked out.”

The upcoming cast member further said that people have to ease into it with children and cannot push things on them. She advised people to “let them know that they’re loved.

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to watch the season premiere of RHOA season 15 on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes