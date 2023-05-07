Who is Courtney Rhodes? Meet the RHOA newcomer ahead of season 15 premiere

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is set to premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The Peaches will make their glamorous return with new storylines, personal dynamics, more insight into their professional lives and relationships. As such, viewers will witness a lot of drama in the installment.

Season 15 of RHOA will feature a mix of OG housewives, staple cast members, and new castmates. Courtney Rhodes will accompany the ladies as the newcomer for the season. She will be joining the brand new installment as a "friend" and was seen getting into a heated argument with Kandi Burruss.

Cast members of season 15 include OG housewives Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Fellow castmates include the franchise staple Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross. Newcomers this season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

RHOA newcomer Courtney Rhodes is a businesswoman

Newcomer Courtney Rhodes will be seen on RHOA season 15 as a close friend of cast member Sheree Whitfield. According to her LinkedIn account, she is the co-founder and director of marketing and media relations at C&D: The Agency, which is a consulting firm.

She earned her bachelor's degree in Arts and Mass Communication from Morgan State University. After this, she received her Masters degree in Arts, Communication and Public Design from the University of Baltimore in 2002.

From 2003-2009, the RHOA cast member worked with iHeartRadio as a Sales Manager. The next year and a half, Courtney worked as an Account Executive in Meredith Corporation, following which she became the Brand Ambassador of Coca-Cola. She returned to iHeartRadio as a Senior Brand Consultant from 2015-2017 before founding her own agency.

According to C&D The Agency's Instagram bio, the company describes itself as "an all women-led management agency specializing in Business & Entertainment while dedicated to empowering minority women.”

The RHOA newcomer is also the owner and creative director of her own jewelry line Courtney Raquel. Aside from that, she owns another businesses, a luxury boutique called The B Guide. She is also the author of the book Make Your Mark: Personal Branding Through On-Purpose Living, which was released in 2017.

In the official trailer of the upcoming Bravo series, she was seen in an argument with fellow castmate Kandi Burruss. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see why it took place.

If her Instagram is anything to go by, she seems to be on good terms with Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross and Cynthia Bailey, who will be seen making a guest appearance. Meanwhile, announcing her debut on RHOA season 15, Courtney took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers. She said:

"Catch your girl on #RHOA Season 15 premiering Sunday, May 7th at 8pm on @bravotv 🧡"

Explaining what viewers can expect from her this season, Courtney said:

"Season 15 is the best one yet because Courtney is in the house."

The RHOA newbie has 19.4K followers on Instagram and keep fans and followers updated on her business ventures, personal life, and more.

Season 15 of the reality series promises a fair share of drama and entertainment. The cast has come in with more spice, scandals, gossips, and issues, which will lead to many confrontations and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

