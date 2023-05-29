"We are tireddddddd": RHOA fans slam Marlo as she picks up a fight with Kenya

Bravo aired episode 4 of RHOA on Sunday, May 28, and Marlo is already on her umpteenth fight of the season. The popular businesswoman fought with Kenya in the episode as she tried to bring forward her argument with Drew in front of the entire cast.
Marlo and Drew got into an intense discussion post filming after the latter refused to say the word "shooting" in front of Kandi.
Marlo's own nephew worked at Kandi's restaurant two years ago and was unfortunately shot by his roommate at his home.
Since then, Kandi has avoided talking about the same and even does not say the word "shooting." Drew was just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, so she had to face Marlo's anger as she wondered why everyone wanted to protect "Queen Kandi."
In the episode, Kenya revealed that Drew felt Marlo was being "aggressive" with her but the latter denied such claims. She also constantly talked over Kenya throughout the conversation, even when the latter asked her to stop doing it. She rudely told her:
"Who are you not to talk over?"
Drew slammed Kenya for discussing a fight which she did not even see.
RHOA fans slammed Marlo for picking a fight with everyone for the wrong reasons.
RHOA fans slam Marlo for not letting Kenya talk about a previous argument
Drew felt that she had to bear the brunt of Marlo's anger for no reason. Marlo did not think about discussing the issue with Kandi herself and instead got into a fight with Drew, discussing her past issues. However, she seemed very offended when Kenya tried to do the same with her.
RHOA fans called out Marlo for always picking up fights with everyone, just for the sake of a storyline, and felt that she could have avoided this argument with Kenya.
Marlo feels Kandi does not want to talk about her nephew
Marlo's nephew worked for a long time at Kandi's restaurant before he was shot and killed by his roomate. She told her about the incident after a few days via text but Kandi did not pay attention to it. Later, she pretended that she did not even know anything about the same.
Marlo was triggered by this and could not believe that Kandi did not even say the word 'shooting' in front of everyone.
Kandi herself was near a restaurant where such an incident took place and refused to open up about it to Drew. This caused her to storm out and later fight Drew about protecting her friend.
Bravo airs fresh episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream them on the network's website one day after the television premeire.