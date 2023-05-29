"We are tireddddddd": RHOA fans slam Marlo as she picks up a fight with Kenya

Bravo aired episode 4 of RHOA on Sunday, May 28, and Marlo is already on her umpteenth fight of the season. The popular businesswoman fought with Kenya in the episode as she tried to bring forward her argument with Drew in front of the entire cast.

Marlo and Drew got into an intense discussion post filming after the latter refused to say the word "shooting" in front of Kandi.

Marlo's own nephew worked at Kandi's restaurant two years ago and was unfortunately shot by his roommate at his home.

Since then, Kandi has avoided talking about the same and even does not say the word "shooting." Drew was just caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, so she had to face Marlo's anger as she wondered why everyone wanted to protect "Queen Kandi."

In the episode, Kenya revealed that Drew felt Marlo was being "aggressive" with her but the latter denied such claims. She also constantly talked over Kenya throughout the conversation, even when the latter asked her to stop doing it. She rudely told her:

"Who are you not to talk over?"

Drew slammed Kenya for discussing a fight which she did not even see.

RHOA fans slammed Marlo for picking a fight with everyone for the wrong reasons.

Joe Budden Jr. @KyronJohnson_ Here we go again if Marlo ain’t fighting with Kandi she picking a fight with Kenya and we are tireddddddd #RHOA Here we go again if Marlo ain’t fighting with Kandi she picking a fight with Kenya and we are tireddddddd #RHOA

RHOA fans slam Marlo for not letting Kenya talk about a previous argument

Drew felt that she had to bear the brunt of Marlo's anger for no reason. Marlo did not think about discussing the issue with Kandi herself and instead got into a fight with Drew, discussing her past issues. However, she seemed very offended when Kenya tried to do the same with her.

RHOA fans called out Marlo for always picking up fights with everyone, just for the sake of a storyline, and felt that she could have avoided this argument with Kenya.

CʜᴀɴᴇʟʟᴀBᴇʟʟᴀ ♡ @MakaveliChaneli Marlo is so desperate to fight with Kenya and Kandi for a storyline. I'm sick of her #RHOA Marlo is so desperate to fight with Kenya and Kandi for a storyline. I'm sick of her #RHOA

kim @kbaby82 So Kenya can’t bring up Marlo’s fight with Drew but Marlo wants to bring up every little thing going on with Kandi. #RHOA So Kenya can’t bring up Marlo’s fight with Drew but Marlo wants to bring up every little thing going on with Kandi. #RHOA

Zelda Fucks Twinks @Asymetricalhomo Marlo was complaining that Kandi won’t share her life but she won’t even talk about a fight she had on camera #RHOA Marlo was complaining that Kandi won’t share her life but she won’t even talk about a fight she had on camera #RHOA

Ryan @RyanRenee02 Kandi needs to fight Marlo at this point, there’s no other option #rhoa Kandi needs to fight Marlo at this point, there’s no other option #rhoa

ZakiaMUA💕 @Zslays342 I’m getting SICK of Marlo and her attention seeking behavior. That’s not the way to get it sis. Stop picking a fight with literally EVERYBODY…. #RHOA I’m getting SICK of Marlo and her attention seeking behavior. That’s not the way to get it sis. Stop picking a fight with literally EVERYBODY…. #RHOA

The Real Housechives @realhousechives twitter.com/iheartmarlo/st… Marlo Hampton @iheartMarlo Kandi knows damn well over the years I’ve given her kids birthday & graduations gifts & cash apps, came to parties & celebrated her clan and their accomplishments. I’m not reaching in wanting a heartfelt acknowledgment from her on the passing of my nephew. #rhoa Kandi knows damn well over the years I’ve given her kids birthday & graduations gifts & cash apps, came to parties & celebrated her clan and their accomplishments. I’m not reaching in wanting a heartfelt acknowledgment from her on the passing of my nephew. #rhoa Oh no Marlo can’t read the room she’s doubling down as Kandi’s victim #rhoa Oh no Marlo can’t read the room she’s doubling down as Kandi’s victim #rhoa twitter.com/iheartmarlo/st…

IG: Theerecruiter @mslth0822 Marlo trying so hard to tie her nephew’s death to Kandi is making me actually have less sympathy for her. #RHOA Marlo trying so hard to tie her nephew’s death to Kandi is making me actually have less sympathy for her. #RHOA

Ren 2.0 @Rhorennn_ Marlo think just because production didn’t show her yelling in drew face that it didn’t happen… we seen it last episode crazy. #RHOA Marlo think just because production didn’t show her yelling in drew face that it didn’t happen… we seen it last episode crazy. #RHOA https://t.co/d6Dk4aGAV6

Marlo feels Kandi does not want to talk about her nephew

Marlo's nephew worked for a long time at Kandi's restaurant before he was shot and killed by his roomate. She told her about the incident after a few days via text but Kandi did not pay attention to it. Later, she pretended that she did not even know anything about the same.

Marlo was triggered by this and could not believe that Kandi did not even say the word 'shooting' in front of everyone.

Kandi herself was near a restaurant where such an incident took place and refused to open up about it to Drew. This caused her to storm out and later fight Drew about protecting her friend.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream them on the network's website one day after the television premeire.

