RHOA season 15 episode 5: Fans left with mixed opinions after Kenya asks Sanya to leave the event

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time together, while also being involved in conflicts, arguments and confrontations. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the course of the episode and also expressed their opinions on social media.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Kenya was upset with Marlo's behavior at her event. After the fight died down, she spoke to good friend and newcomer Monyetta, and requested everyone who was not her "core group of friends to leave." When Sanya asked why they were gathered, she was also asked to leave.

Sanya immediately got up and left the event. Fans were left divided with the incident. While some felt Kandi did right by asking Sanya to leave, others sided with the latter's decision to respectfully leave when asked to.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for a long time and has established itself to be one of the most legendary housewives franchises. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross

Newcomers for the season include Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes.

Kenya asks Sanya to leave her event on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members attending Kenya's Magic City Classic football game. While the evening started off with the ladies having fun, drama soon followed when they went to look for Kenya. Marlo kicked on the latter's door, which frustrated Kenya.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Drama For Yo Mama, reads:

"When Kenya continues to keep her halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game a secret, the other ladies become restless and full of questions; Marlo and Monyetta don't see eye to eye."

Kenya was furious at Marlo and threatened to call the police. Monyetta also sided by her friend and slammed Marlo for her behavior. This led to a heated argument between the two RHOA ladies, which took precedence over the event.

Kenya was supposed to perform for the halftime event at the game. However, she decided to keep it a secret and surprise the cast members. The ladies had no understanding of why they were invited throughout the evening. As the drama between Marlo and Monyetta died down, the latter spoke to Kenya.

Kenya was seemingly disappointed at her RHOA castmates and asked ladies who were not among her "core group of friends" to leave the event. Sanya, who was sitting with Monyetta and Sheree asked Kenya why they were gathered at the event, and expressed that it was a long drive for her.

Kenya eventually asked Sanya to not come back, essentially asking her to leave. The latter immediately got up and exited the event. In a confessional, she said:

"Go home and don't come back? Say less, sis. I have work in the morning, and I'm still here. She was way worse to me in Jamaica. She expected me to be at her beck and call. I know things would've been different if her besties Drew and Kandi were here, but they didn't even take the time to show up."

Fans divided over Kenya and Sanya's interaction on RHOA

Fans were left with mixed opinions over Kenya asking Sanya to leave. Some fans felt that the latter did the right thing by leaving when asked to leave. Check it out.

Nene’s Edges Were in Mary Cosby’s Closet @TheRealMaLuHo You know what…? Sanya, good for you for leaving when Kenya said she’d prefer for you to go. I can respect someone who bounces when the host says leave. You didn’t beg. You didn’t plead. You left with your self respect intact. #RHOA You know what…? Sanya, good for you for leaving when Kenya said she’d prefer for you to go. I can respect someone who bounces when the host says leave. You didn’t beg. You didn’t plead. You left with your self respect intact. #RHOA https://t.co/CGCbfVGn74

Echo @EchoDoesRadio As much as I can’t stand Sanya, I have to agree. Don’t come back? Say less!! #RHOA As much as I can’t stand Sanya, I have to agree. Don’t come back? Say less!! #RHOA https://t.co/59XjxaIlF5

The Shady Prince 👑 ✨ @JoshuaJamal Multiple truths can exist at the same time, Kenya didn’t do a good job of planning this trip. Especially after reading Sanya for her trip last year. #RHOA Multiple truths can exist at the same time, Kenya didn’t do a good job of planning this trip. Especially after reading Sanya for her trip last year. #RHOA

Blue’s IG Auntie @rhoyaly_loved I agree with Sanya. Don’t invite me on a trip without direction then kick me off because you’re in an argument with on e of me friends. #RHOA I agree with Sanya. Don’t invite me on a trip without direction then kick me off because you’re in an argument with on e of me friends. #RHOA

Others felt that it was right of Kenya to ask Sanya to leave as she was never her friend. Check it out.

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 Not Sanya doing the most and acting like the rest of the ladies would care if she left. Good riddance a waste of a cast member i’m sorry #RHOA Not Sanya doing the most and acting like the rest of the ladies would care if she left. Good riddance a waste of a cast member i’m sorry #RHOA https://t.co/VV7TNS5ucp

💍Prostitution Whore💍 @Trehugger19 #RHOA Kenya asking who was speaking when she knew damn well it was Sanya. I love her Kenya asking who was speaking when she knew damn well it was Sanya. I love her 😭 #RHOA

#WheresTamikasMoney @ScottyByNature1 I’m glad she told Sanya to go home. Please go #RHOA I’m glad she told Sanya to go home. Please go #RHOA

Season 15 of RHOA has packed a lot of drama over the past few weeks. The coming weeks will see the cast members get into more issues, which will lead into more arguments and even more drama. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more store in the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

