RHOA season 15 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending quality time with each other, while also addressing impending issues among them, as well as trying to resolve them. While some issues will get resolved, others will only get worse.

Episode 6 of RHOA will see the ladies hash out impending differences, only for it to get worse. After last week's episode, a preview clip teased an intense conflict and a potential altercation as tensions between the ladies rise. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out between the housewives.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for quite some time and has received a fair share of love and criticism amongst the audience. The housewives promise more drama with each installment.

Season 15 of the show includes cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The housewives were accompanied by newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who also brought a fair bit of drama.

This week's RHOA episode will feature Marlo, Justin, and Tye in conversation over lunch

Season 15 of RHOA has packed a lot of drama up until now. The ladies have brought a lot of spice and heat with the installment, as well as brand-new storylines concerning their private lives. However, it is the issues that they've had with their fellow castmates that have stirred up the chaos this season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rap Sheets and Old Beefs, reads:

"An old wound threatens Kandi and Marlo's friendship, and Drew finds herself firmly planted in the middle; Sheree gets deep into her Glamma life as Kenya explores new business ventures and old grudges."

A few preview clips of the upcoming RHOA episode teased what fans can expect. Marlo was seen having lunch with her managers and friends Justin and Tye. The trio discussed Marlo's dating life, but the star claimed she didn't have any as her nephews were "used to her attention."

After a fun conversation, Marlo addressed her issues with fellow castmates Kandi and Drew. She talked about her fight with Drew in a previous episode and also talked about how Kandi didn't acknowledge that her nephew, who was an employee at the latter's restaurant, had passed away after being shot by a fellow employee.

For those unaware, the RHOA ladies were together when Drew asked Kandi about the incident. While the latter refused to speak about it, Marlo felt that neither of her castmates had explicitly mentioned the word "shooting," because of which she thought they'd completely disregarded the incident.

Addressing her issues with Kandi, Marlo said:

"You can't talk about this...you can't mention this...Kandi you can't pick and choose and just use this platform for god***n advertisement for your businesses."

The RHOA star then talked about her fight with castmate Drew over the same issue. She claimed to actively listen and felt that the latter was talking over her.

Marlo's manager explained that maybe the reality star was triggered because of not being acknowledged, which led to her outburst at Drew.

In another RHOA preview clip, Sanya spoke to her sister and her mother about her husband Ross wanting the couple to be alone, indicating it was time for the family to leave. They expressed their wish to leave regardless of his opinion, but were upset at Sanya for not fighting enough for them.

Season 15 of RHOA has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into even more complicated situations, which will lead to even more conflicts and issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes