“Been on TV for 10 years”: Albie Manzo defends Gia Giudice as RHONJ fans previously slammed her for getting involved in the Joe x Teresa drama 

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) ended in chaos, especially because of what happened during the reunion between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. In the season 13 reunion, Teresa made it clear she will no longer be in contact with her brother Joe or his wife Melissa.

The current situation has escalated to a point where the children are also involved, especially in light of what happened on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during episode 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13.

The episode featured Gia expressing her desire to spend time with her cousins, but saying she is unable to do so due to the family feud.

Her comments were heavily criticized by netizens, with fans saying she can do what she wants on her own and there is no need to get involved in family feuds. The story created quite a buzz online, but RHONJ star Caroline Manzo's son Albie Manzo has now shared his thoughts on the issue.

Recently, Albie Manzo appeared on the AllAboutTRH podcast, discussing many trending topics from RHONJ as well as the family feud Gia is going through. The following is what he said:

“That’s nonsense. Like, she’s got every right to do it … Look, this is kind of the thing too, right, with everybody that watches the show … you’re not trying to have a dialogue. You want your mind made up. They want Gia … to be an entitled brat that shouldn’t have an opinion."

Albie Manzo then added:

"Or, ‘How dare you get involved in the adult’s business?’ Well, listen, not for nothing, this kid’s been on TV for 10 years … She’s smart as hell. She’s sharp.”

The connection between the Giudice and Manzo families on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 episode 6 featured Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice sharing her concerns about not being there for her cousins.

Due to the family feud, Gia Giudice mentioned missing the bond she could create with her cousins. According to her:

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so everytime I see them, it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to. It almost feels like my Zio (uncle) Joe and Zia (aunty) Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us. And that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me."

Albie Manzo's interview also elaborates on the life of a child exposed to the cameras.

As he shared stories of his experiences and defended Gia Giudice, Manzo shared how he handled everything. In addition to this, he also discussed his family situation with Teresa's family, especially regarding her legal issues.

It was revealed in 2014 that RHONJ star Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Guidice had committed "mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud." Teresa received 11 months in prison as a result. As Teresa shared on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, she thought it was Albie's mother, Caroline Manzo, who notified the FBI.

Later, when it turned out that she wasn't the one who did this, Caroline shared the following:

“I was always there for her. When she was going to jail, I held her hand."

When her daughter also re-iterated that she didn't call the FBI, Caroline added:

"I did not. And I know who did. And I will never say it … P.S. I was there. I will never say who it was. I saw what was going down. I grabbed my kids. I took the fall.”

As Albie says, Teresa knows the identity of the person who gave information to the FBI.

Fans can watch all 13 episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 on Bravo.

