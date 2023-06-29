"Warm and beautiful person": RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon praises upcoming cast member Ubah Hassan

The upcoming season of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) is just around the corner. Kelly Bensimon is all praises for the upcoming cast member and her friend Ubah Hassan, as shared during an interview talking about her recent Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon, known for her iconic episode titled Scary Island, took a leap of faith and joined the cast of the legacy edition of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. During an interview with The Messenger, Kelly shared her excitement for the upcoming season 14 premiere, and was all praises for her friend Ubah Hassan. She exclaimed:

"Everyone’s going to love Ubah just because she’s such a warm and beautiful person. I think she’s going to do really well this season."

"I think she’s going to do really well this season": RHONY's Kelly Bensimon on upcoming cast member Ubah Hassan

The trailer for season 14 of RHONY was released on Monday, May 15, 2023. It broke the news of their comeback, revealing the brand cast members who are going to be “loud, proud, and larger-than-life" in the upcoming season.

Real Housewives of New York season 14 will star Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Ubah Hassan. Hassan is not new to the star cast as she is already known to be friends with alum Kelly Bensimon.

The alum shared her excitement in seeing her friend Ubah starring on the show, and predicted her time on RHONY will be a good one.

Ubah Hassan is a Somali model and philanthropist, who found a new home in New York City after a challenging journey. When she was young, Ubah and her family fled to Kenya but eventually settled in Canada. It was there that her modeling career took off when a photographer discovered her and she was signed by a prestigious modeling agency.

However, Ubah's talents and ambitions go beyond the fashion industry. She is also an entrepreneur who has built her own hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, from the ground up.

Now, RHONY fans will get to see what she brings to the table.

RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon on making a comeback after 11 years

Among the iconic episodes in the show's history, Scary Island from season 3 stands out as a vacation filled with raw, unfiltered drama. This infamous trip was the last one Kelly Bensimon ever took in front of the cameras as she exited the show soon after.

In May, Bravo announced Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is coming back with a brand new season 5, starring alums Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon.

Reflecting on her experience on the recent RHUGT, she shared in the same interview: "It was probably the best trip of my entire life. Outside of traveling with my kids.”

Kelly Bensimon had some nerves as she is breaking her 11-year hiatus from reality TV. She stated:

"I was definitely very nervous going back. I mean, I haven’t been on television [for] 11 years. The fans haven’t seen me in so long.”

However, the RHONY star who hasn't worked before with Kristen or Dorinda forged new friendships during the trip. She remarked:

“All those emotions were teed up, and I just wanted to hang out with the women. I was really happy to just spend time with them and get to know them.”

RHONY Season 14 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes