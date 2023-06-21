“Refused to pay me”: Private nurse sues RHOBH alum Dorit Kemsley for unpaid services

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley is once again amidst a legal proceeding. A private duty nurse named Natalie Vanderstay accused Dorit of not paying for her services between November 16, 2022, and November 20, 2022. Natalie helped Kemsley recover from a plastic surgery procedure, providing her day and overnight care services.

She "addressed all her medical needs and concerns," according to the court documents, and also helped Dorit:

"To monitor and assess her pain, and administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders.)"

Later on, Dorit refused to pay Natalie by the hours decided by them, at $100 per hour. Since she worked 86 hours at her house, Natalie demanded $8600 from Dorit. She refused to pay her, so Vanderstay sued her in April, and the judge ordered the RHOBH cast member to pay $8675 immediately. Dorit did not even appear in court on the set date, so the nurse had to ask the judge to order Kemsley to submit her financial records so that she could retrieve her payment.

It is unknown if Dorit paid Natalie or not after the judge's order.

Other legal battles of Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul Kemsley

Dorit and her husband, Paul Kemsley, have already faced big legal troubles before this. The couple was accused of not paying a $3.6 million casino marker for the Las Vegas-based Bellagio Hotel & Casino for over a decade. The pair paid off the debt in 2022. Paul still has over $1.3 million in unpaid taxes and has been accused of not paying a $635,887 bill. Dorit also has an unpaid bill of $90,269.46 from various agencies.

In 2018, a man accused Dorit of not paying her former Beverly Beach partner, Ryan Horne, $205,000 for a swimsuit line. He shouted at her:

"Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him? You cheap bi*ch."

She counter-sued him by stating that Ryan was just a “vendor” for the brand and did not create anything.

Dorit Kemsley's own house was robbed just a year ago

On October 2022, Dorit Kemsley’s home (1700 block of Adlon Road) was robbed at 10:50 pm. Dorit was sleeping in her room when the three men entered and pointed a gun at her. She pleaded with them not to harm her children. The robbers took 20 minutes to steal a lot of items from the house when Paul was in the UK after attending a family wedding.

Reportedly, the thieves stole $100,000 in jewelry and purses. According to the police:

“Dorit was in fear and complied with the suspects' demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

Dorit Kemsley took therapy after the incident and was grateful that she and her children were safe. Her close friend Kyle Richards praised her strength and how she talked politely to the thieves, showing them where everything was. Since Kemsley frequently switches off her home alarm at night when her small kids wake up and come to her room, it doesn't ring.

Dorit Kemsley has been a part of RHOBH since 7 and will most likely be a part of the show's season 13, whose premiere date has not been released by Bravo yet.

Poll : 0 votes