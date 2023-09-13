Who are the judges of Dancing with the Stars season 32? Details explored

Dancing with the Stars, the long-running and highly popular dance competition show, is all set to return with a new season. It will air exclusively on ABC on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The upcoming season will also arrive simultaneously on the same day on the streaming platform Disney+.

This season, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will reprise their roles as the show's judges. Due to head judge Len Goodman's retirement from the competition and his sad demise on April 22, 2023, Derek Hough will be the head judge.

Ever since the news of Dancing with the Stars season 32 was released by the ABC Network, followers of the dance competition have been quite curious to learn about the show's three judges. Without further ado, dive right in to learn more about them before the new season's arrival on ABC and Disney+.

Details about the three judges of Dancing with the Stars season 32 and their achievements explored

1) Derek Hough

Derek Hough is a 38-year-old renowned American ballroom and Latin dancer, actor, choreographer, and singer. He will be seen returning for his role as one of the judges of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. He first joined the judges panel for the competition in season 29. He has recently been promoted to take the position of the head judge in the new season.

Over his impressive career, Derek Hough received eleven Primetime Emmy Awards in Outstanding Choreography. He also went on to win three Primetime Emmy Awards as of now.

He has also been a part of several well-known Broadway productions, including Footloose: The Musical and New York Spring Spectacular. Hough is also well-known for starring in the movie Make Your Move and playing a significant recurring role in ABC's musical drama show Nashville.

2) Carrie Ann Inaba

The 55-year-old American dancer, TV personality, actor, singer, and choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is all set to return as one of the judges of Dancing with the Stars in season 32. She has been serving as a judge for the show since 2005.

Carrie Ann Inaba is also well-known for being one of the hosts of The Talk, the popular CBS Daytime talk show, from 2019 to 2021. From 1990 to 1992, she has also been a significant part of Fox's comedy series In Living Color.

She has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Monster Mash: The Movie, Jack & Jill, Showgirls, Nikki, Lord of Illusions, Boys and Girls, Freak, Flintstones II, and American Virgin among others.

3) Bruno Tonioli

The 67-year-old notable British-Italian dancer, choreographer, and TV personality Bruno Tonioli has also reprised his role as one of the three judges in the upcoming season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. He first joined the competition as a judge back in 2005.

Apart from this dance competition, Tonioli has also been a judge of several other noteworthy shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent, DanceX, and Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann.

Bruno Tonioli has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and a few movies like What a Girl Wants, Absolute Beginners, The Masked Dancer, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, Fuller House, Entertainment Tonight, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Top Gear USA and many more.

Don't forget to watch season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, which will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.