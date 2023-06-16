When did Alfonso Riberio win DWTS? Former winner opens up about co-hosting season 32 with Julianne Hough

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is set to return for another season this year sometime in the fall. Much like the previous season, the upcoming season will air on Disney+ but will be available to watch on both ABC and Disney+.

Set to appear as one of the hosts of the upcoming season is Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, who won season 19 of Dancing with the Stars and was the host of season 31. He will be joined by Julianne Hough in season 32 as she will replace Tyra Banks after her three seasons on the show. The former winner recently opened up about hosting the dance competition with Hough and stated that he’s excited to be hosting with her. He also said that the two have fantastic on-screen chemistry.

Alfonso Ribeiro opens up about hosting DWTS season 32 with Julianne Hough

Alfonso Ribeiro first appeared on the dancing show during season 19 as a contestant and was paired up with Witney Carson. After taking home the prize during his season, he returned to the show in another role as he served as the co-host of DWTS season 31 and is set to return once again.

In season 32, he will be joined by pro-dancer Julianne Hough, who has previously appeared as a contestant and a judge on the show. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor recently opened up about his time hosting the show with the dancer while in conversation with ET Online, where he stated that he was excited to have her as his co-host.

The DWTS host added that they’ve known each other for a long time and noted that she was the judge during season 19. Ribeiro further said that the two of them sat down for lunch ahead of filming to go over the show and their role as co-hosts. As such, he is sure that the chemistry will translate well on screen as well.

"We’ve known each other through the years and our energy just feels right."

Riberio added that the pair knows what it takes to win and stated that while DWTS is sad to see Tyra Banks go, it is “the beauty of now moving down to the floor.”

Who is Julianne Hough?

Julianne Hough, who will host the upcoming season of the televised dance competition, initially joined the show as a professional dancer. She first appeared on the show during season 4 and took home the prize along with Apolo Anton Ohno.

In the following season, she was paired up with Helio Castroneves and placed first once again. In season 6 of DWTS, she partnered with Adam Carolla and the pair placed ninth, followed by grabbing the fourth position in season 7 when she collaborated with Cody Linley. In her final season as a contestant, i.e., season 8, she and Chuck Wicks finished sixth.

Hough then returned to DWTS in season 19 and stayed on as a judge for two years before taking a break from the show. She then returnied in the same role in seasons 23 and 34. Hough once again returned to Dancing with the Stars in season 30 as a guest judge, and years later, she is now set to serve as a co-host of DWTS season 32.

Apart from the show, she is known for her roles in multiple movies, including Safe Haven, Paradise, Rock of Ages, Footloose, and Burlesque.

