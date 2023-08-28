Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert age difference explored as DWTS judge shares wedding pictures

Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough has recently tied the knot with Hayley Erbert on August 26, 2023. The couple has an age difference of 10 years as Derek is 38, while Hayley is 28. Held in California, the intimate wedding ceremony was attended by their friends and family members.

The entire wedding was planned by Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, with Amy and Stuart Photography in charge of the wedding photography. The pictures also revealed the outfits chosen by the bride and groom alongside the rituals that took place.

Hayley's duchess satin gown was made by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa. The bride also added a blusher and jewelry from Ring Concierge. Derek, on the other hand, selected a suit designed by Tom Ford. As for the engagement ring and wedding bands for the pair, it was designed by Paris Jewellers.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got engaged in last year June

In 2014, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert met for the first time during the former's tour. Partcipating together in the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars the following year, the duo reportedly began dating soon after. However, they were silent about their relationship throughout.

In 2016, Derek hinted that he is planning to tie the knot while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, he refused to reveal anything about his girlfriend at the time. But the following year, they made their relationship official.

In February 2019, they were also seen on a romantic date and even went to Paris the same year. The news of the trip was shared by both Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert on Instagram, where they posted several pictures of their shared moments.

Moreover, during his re-appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2020, Derek Hough revealed that he and Hayley were staying together during the pandemic, which helped them to be more close to each other.

Then, in June 2022, the duo took a big step in their relationship by getting engaged, which Derek announced by posting a picture on Instagram. Before their engagement, Derek and Hayley were seen at the Emmy Awards and the Oscars afterparty.

As for the couple's wedding ceremony, it started with the garden rehearsal dinner on August 25, 2023. As Hayley walked down the aisle, Richard Walters' single Unconditional was being played in the background. Jordan Kahn Music Company was also invited to perform at the wedding.

Speaking about the venue, Hough said that he preferred to tie the knot in a natural area.

"We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also. It just feels incredibly romantic."

A huckleberry lavender cake was reportedly chosen for the wedding. For the dinner menu, several food items were served, including fries, grilled cheese, and tomato soup shooters. The pair danced to Forrest Blakk's single Fall Into Me and they had six bridesmaids and groomsmen each.

According to People, the pair reportedly said that they were planning for a honeymoon in Italy. They added that they have chosen a few spots, among which Cosmo, Amalfi Coast, and Florence have been included.