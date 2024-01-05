When will Killers of the Flower Moon premiere on Apple TV+? Details explored 

After an epic theater release, Martin Scorsese‘s star-studded crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon is finally coming on Apple TV+ on January 12, 2024. Starring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, the period drama tells the true story of the murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

The movie has been named the Best Film of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle. It was a joint release between Apple TV Studios and Paramount, and after a successful theater run and digital release, it is coming to Apple TV.

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon?

Killers of the Flower Moon was released in theaters on October 20, 2023. After about six weeks it was announced that the Apple-Paramount would be made available for digital purchase from December 5, 2023.

Finally, Apple TV has announced that the movie will be brought onto the Apple TV streaming platform this January 12, 2023.

What is the movie all about?

Scorsese‘s first-ever Western, Killers of the Flower Moon, is an adaption of journalist David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI. It tells the story of at least 20 murdered members of the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s.

The official plot synopsis for the movie, according to Apple, reads as follows:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

It continues:

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book."

Cast list explored

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role as Ernest Burkhart, who is Mollie’s husband and William Hale’s nephew. He is torn between his love for his wife and the pursuit of wealth and power. Despite being horrified by the brutal murders in Mollie’s family, he is manipulated by Hale to be a part of his schemes to take over Mollie’s family fortune.

Joining DiCaprio is Robert De Niro as William Hale, a wealthy, powerful, and well-respected man in Osage County, who is the evil mastermind in the story.

Lily Gladstone joins the cast as Mollie, who is the victim of exploitation due to her family’s vast oil wealth which attracts the greedy and ruthless William Hale. Married to Hale’s nephew, she becomes an easy target who struggles to balance her tribe’s past heritage and the new laws of the land.

Reception of the movie

Killers of the Flower Moon was met with immediate critical acclaim upon its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. It was even honored as the best feature of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle and also received the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards where it won the best score.

Given that the award season is right around the corner, the film will likely receive several Oscar nominations. Watch this space for more updates on the movie.