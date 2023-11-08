"Bro took his character home": Twitter in stitches as Jeremy Allen White shares his Marvel-y audition story

Jeremy Allen White has been phenomenal in the popular FX series The Bear. In a recent interview with British GQ, the actor shared a story about how he had auditioned for a Marvel-like blockbuster film but rejected it since he was skeptical about it. He shared the exchange between the film executives and how it went down.

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude, I think I played it all wrong,” he said.

He shared that he asked the executives why he should be doing their film, which rubbed off on them in the wrong way. The executives angrily reverted, saying, “F*** You,” to which he replied, “Right on.”

The exchange prompted a fan to reply to a Discussing Films post on X (formerly Twitter) about the matter. The fan is referring to his character Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto from The Bear, who has an unabashed personality, much like White is at times.

A fan reaction to DF's post about Jeremy Allen White (Image via X)

Fan reactions to Jeremy Allen White turning down a "Marvel-y" film due to his attitude

Jeremy Allen White rose to fame playing Lip Gallagher on the popular series Shameless. He recently resurged for playing the character of Carmy in the series The Bear. Both these characters are tough and have a pretty foul mouth, along with a strong attitude.

When White turned down a role in a blockbuster superhero film with an attitude, fans had a lot to say on social media. Here are some of the fan reactions:

White has earlier expressed skepticism towards superhero flicks, which might explain his attitude toward rejecting a role in a superhero film.

Jeremy Allen White got candid with GQ Magazine

White had a long conversation with GQ Magazine, which revealed how he met with the executives of a big production house who offered him a "Marvel-y" role, but he eventually did not take it up. During the interview, White acknowledged his skepticism regarding superhero movies, but he handled it tactfully by saying:

"They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies.”

After being offered A24 scripts, a rising talent's next logical step is to meet with Marvel, the all-powerful Disney studio that seems determined to absorb every growing talent into its world. For actors of White's caliber, being a star in one of these machines suddenly seems inevitable due to its size.

However, he does not regret burning bridges at this point in his career, and he played it the way he wanted to play it as per him.