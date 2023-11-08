The Marvels Ticket sales reportedly worse than Black Adam and The Flash

According to reports by CBC, The Marvels appears to be set to close the year with a box office performance that is expected to be poor like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Furthermore, the report details how the movie is struggling with ticket sales and trailing behind recent box office disappointments like Black Adam and The Flash.

As the opening weekend approaches, predictions are still rolling in. However, analysts are clear on one thing - things apparently look worrying for Marvel Studios. The same reports by CBC detail how The Marvels is tracking to earn between $50 to $100 million, a significant range.

More information about The Marvels ticket sales

A still from the upcoming movie (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Few theater chains have reported that the movie is falling behind, when compared to Black Adam, which, according to USA Today, opened at $67 million. As per CNBC reports, even The Flash, that performed quite poorly too, opened at $55 million.

The final performance will be clearer by Sunday or Monday, when official figures are released. Marvel Studios will likely correct any initial reports to ensure accurate numbers are publicized. For instance, if early reports say $60 million and it makes $68 million, they will update the figures.

However, fans feel there is still hope for big figures as some films gain momentum over time while others don't. Elemental, for example, outperformed The Flash by double in its total run. The Marvels could potentially follow suit, depending on word of mouth. If people endorse it, that could turn the movie's fortunes around.

The Marvels: Fans worldwide are excited about the possibility of witnessing iconic X-men and Avengers unite

Marvel Studios' new film centers on Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel, who faces the challenge of an unstable universe due to unexpected events. Her powers become intertwined with those of Kamala Khan, known as Ms. Marvel, and her distant niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Monica Rambeau.

Together, they encounter a strange wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary. To save the universe, this trio must unite and learn to work as a team, aka "The Marvels." Furthermore, the final trailer for the movie has sparked excitement among fans by teasing potential appearances from Avengers and X-Men.

Released just days before the movie's premiere, the trailer features Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau teaming up. A quick shot of Valkyrie confirms her involvement in the film. The teaser, which aired during an NFL game, includes flashbacks of Captain America and Iron Man, with Nick Fury narrating, hinting at the return of the Avengers.

Rumors and a leaked post-credit scene suggest X-Men may also join the fray. Fans eagerly discuss these possibilities, with the trailer's soundtrack adding to the anticipation by paying homage to the Avengers theme. The excitement suggests that the movie could introduce fan-favorite characters and significantly impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels will release on Friday, November 10, 2023.