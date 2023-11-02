"Everything feels so forced"- New The Marvels clip fails to impress fans

After a series of underperforming films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), The Marvels, a sequel to the box-office hit Captain Marvel, is looking to turn things around for the studio. However, the initial reaction to the film's first trailers and photos was not positive. Moreover, a new clip from the movie ahead of its release on November 10, 2023, also seems to have disappointed fans.

With the release date for The Marvels set for November 10, 2023, there is little time left before fans can venture into theaters to catch Brie Larson's cosmic superhero in action. However, the fortune of the film seems to be in jeopardy as fans have actively been criticizing it.

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Marvels clip (Image via X)

After the new clip from the upcoming MCU film was dropped on social media platforms, fans quickly came forward to express their opinions, with many commenting that they were unsure of how well the film would perform at the box office.

The Marvels clip lowers fan expectation ahead of release

DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

When a film can use clips and posters well, like Barbie, it can lead to massive success. However, when it doesn't, things could come crashing down completely.

When it comes to The Marvels, fans are actively pointing out flaws in the clip released ahead of the film's global premiere, which would only dampen viewer expectations.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Marvels clip (Image via X)

The Marvels will be the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson. This time, Larson's character is joined by Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, both of whom appeared in Marvel before.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels."

The movie will premiere on November 10, 2023.