Is The Bear coming back for Season 3? FX show gets new update

The Bear became one of the biggest sleeper hits in recent years after its premiere in 2022. The second season of the show only built on the success of the first one and delivered an even more engaging premise with better character arcs and better pacing, making it one of the best shows in recent years.

But since the second season concluded earlier this year, the show's renewal status has been a widely discussed topic, with both FX and Hulu not providing any update for a long time. But it is time for The Bear fans to rejoice as reports have confirmed that the show will return in 2024 with a third season, taking Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's (played by Jeremy Allen White) story forward.

The renewal update comes almost five months after the second season of The Bear concluded, making it a long wait.

FX releases statement announcing The Bear's renewal

A lot of fans were waiting for a long time to hear something from FX or Hulu about Season 3, which should not have been such a big issue, given the success and popularity of the first two seasons. The debut season of the comedy-drama was enough to draw in 13 Emmy nominations, a huge achievement for any debut show.

Today (November 6), FX finally released a statement, providing an update about the next season of the show. FX president Nick Grad made a statement which read:

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in Season 2, has become a cultural phenomenon,...We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Though the show released two seasons back to back in 2022 and 2023, it might be a different case for the third season. The SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going on, which means the third season will not go into production any time soon, unless the strike resolves immediately, which does not seem like a possibility at the moment.

The Bear was created by Chris Storer, who also serves as the executive producer of the show. Other executive producers include Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson, while Tyson Bidner serves as the producer, with FX studios producing.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide.

"As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

The first two seasons of The Bear are available for streaming on Hulu.