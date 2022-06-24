The Bear: Is show renewed or canceled after debut season?

FX's The Bear just streamed on Hulu on June 23. With its eight-episode length, the show managed to craft out quite an excellent premise dealing with the intricacies of the food industry while simultaneously depicting an emotional battle in the backdrop of a crowded and messy Chicago food joint.

Though the show primarily stayed inside the kitchen, it could still successfully bring out the intimate outside world through the depiction of a kitchen.

It follows the story of Camry (Jeremy Allen White), a fine-dining chef from New York, who returned to his hometown after the death of his brother to take over their family sandwich joint in Chicago. The primary crisis of the show oscillated between the emotional journey of a broken man and the upheaval of a dying restaurant.

While the finale ended on a high note, a question was left unanswered. Was this the end of the show or the real beginning?

Is The Bear coming back for another season?

The finale saw the odd group of chefs, as Camry liked to call them, come together as one unit, and it took a long time given the circumstances and the varied approach. The dying moments also saw the return of Sydney (breakout star Ayo Edebiri) to the palette, making it a full meal.

While the ending had every ingredient for a perfect sequel, there has been no announcement from the network about a possible second season. This does not necessarily mean that there will not be a second season.

Rather, it may be too early in the day to say if there is. There are a few things that will contribute to the decision.

Firstly, the story was not a close-ended one. It was slated to be a dark comedy, but there were few funny things about the very intense and honest depiction of culinary life.

Dark comedies tend to end on an unfinished note, but given the realism of this particular series, there may be much more waiting in the future. In short, the finale did not feel like a story's end.

Secondly, the show has received an extremely positive response from critics worldwide since its premiere. With such a great response, it will surely get a good amount of fan following in the coming days.

This could ultimately lead to the series' renewal in the foreseeable future. However, no comments from the showrunners or the actors have so far indicated the possibility of a second season.

For now, only time will tell if The Bear will return with a new season to continue the great storyline.

What is The Bear about?

The Bear is a dramedy that follows the journey of Camry, both physical and mental, as he tries to run his family business after being away from home for a long time. His major emotional troubles pertain to the suicide of his brother, who previously ran the food joint.

Though Camry starts with high hopes of turning things around, the process turns out to be much more complicated than he had envisioned, with various challenges like odd staff members, problems in cohesion, and a debt-riddled history of the joint.

The show depicts the journey of all the characters as they come together as a unit in the show's final episode.

All the episodes of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu.

