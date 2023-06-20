The Bear season 2 on Hulu: Everything you need to remember from season 1

The highly awaited season 2 of The Bear is all set to make its debut on Thursday, June 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. Christopher Storer is the creator of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama series. The series has also been directed by Storer, alongside Joanna Calo.

The official synopsis for the popular series, given by Hulu, reads as follows:

"FX’s new original series, The Bear, is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As the young chef Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

Since FX Networks dropped the official trailer for The Bear season 2, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming season will unfold, especially after season 1 of the series ended on such a striking note with The Original Beef closing and a brand new place, The Bear, about to open up in its place.

Before the arrival of the second season on Hulu, let's dive right in and recall some of the significant things to remember from the first season of the series.

From support meetings to cans full of cash, some of the biggest highlights of The Bear Season 1 explored

1) Carmy finally opened up about his feelings at the support meeting

Towards the end of the first season of The Bear, Carmy began to attend support meetings at Alcoholics Anonymous. The series' season 1 gradually disclosed the fact that Carmy was unaware of Mikey becoming addicted to painkillers and dying by suicide just four months before he left The Beef to his beloved brother.

When Carmy found out about it, he started spiraling, which led to Sugar recommending the Al-Anon Family Support Group for Carmy to open up about what had been eating him up from the inside.

Although Carmy was seen attending a few meetings, it was in the finale that he was seen finally opening up about his suppressed feelings:

"I think it’s very clear that me trying to fix the restaurant was me trying to fix whatever was happening with my brother...And I don’t know, maybe fix the whole family because that restaurant—it has and it does mean a lot to people," he said at the meeting.

2) Richie reached his own emotional resolution

The finale episode also displayed another vital incident, which was quite stirring. In the kitchen, Richie, while attempting to break up a fight, went on to accidentally punch a man, leaving him in a serious condition and a coma. He was arrested and stayed in prison while waiting to hear more about the injured man's condition.

In the prison, when he got the opportunity to make a call, he called his daughter’s mother and was seen reaching an emotional resolution of his own when he said, "I was just thinking about all that sh-t that went down with your dad, and how I called him what I called him,...You were right: That was not OK. And I’m sorry."

3) Mikey left a recipe and a lot of money for Carmy and the kitchen

The Beef was left saddled with a lot of back taxes and unrepaid loans to Mikey from Cicero, his evil uncle. In the finale episode, Richie brought a letter to Carmy that was written by Mikey to him. The letter had a recipe for a spaghetti dish that required San Marzano Tomatoes.

Carmy was quite shocked by it. However, he decided to begin the recipe. But when he opened a can of tomatoes, shrink-wrapped bundles of cash began to fall out. When all the cans were opened by the rest of the staff, they were left with a lot of money. It seemed like The Beef would now be out of its financial trouble.

Sydney and Carmy locked eyes, thinking of opening a family-style restaurant. Carmy then went over to the storefront and put a sign on the window of the shop, saying, “The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage. The Bear is coming.”

Don't forget to watch season 2 of The Bear, which will premiere on June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes