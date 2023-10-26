The Bear creator lines up new series at FX

The Bear is one of the most complete shows of late which presents a perfect blend of comedy, darkness, grit, and drama. The series is based on a chaotic food joint in Chicago and brilliantly portrays the intricacies of the food industry and the minds of the people who are running it. The creator of the series has another surprise for fans around the corner as per reports!

Created by Christopher Storer (also known for Eight Grade) The Bear focused more on portraying the intensity of the kitchen than on humor. In its most basic form, it told the tale of a fine-dining chef who, following an unanticipated tragedy in his home, returned to Chicago to manage the family sandwich business.

Christopher Storer has good news for fans as he announced a new series to air on FX which is based on a bestselling book. Read on to know more about Storer's latest series which will air on FX in the future.

Christopher Storer (creator of The Bear) announces a thrilling new series on FX

Storer on the sets of The Bear (image via FX)

Christopher Storer along with FX (headed by John Landgraf) announced the new series which will be based on the book All the Other Mothers Hate Me by the author Sarah Harman. FX had to undergo a massive bidding war to acquire the rights to the book by the journalist. As per Hollywood Reporter, the massive bidding war involved more than a dozen parties who were interested in acquiring the rights to the book.

All the Other Mothers Hate Me is the debut novel by Sarah Harman. She works as a television journalist in London and was previously employed by NBC News, where she reported for MSNBC, Today, and NBC Nightly News.

According to the publisher's description, the novel is a satirical thriller about an American mom who believes her adored son may have murdered a wealthy student at his West London elite school. Although it won't be published until 2025, her novel quickly rose to the top of the bestseller list at the most recent Frankfurt Book Fair. It is anticipated that she will modify her book for FX under Storer's guidance.

Should it proceed as a series, rumors of an All the Other Mothers Hate Me adaptation surface at a time when the greater intellectual property market has become more frothy due to Hollywood's consecutive strikes that halted production and left the business with little else to sell. Storer had a busy schedule prior to the labor stoppage, having signed up to helm Paramount Pictures' adaptation of Don Winslow's 2006 novel, The Winter of Frankie Machine. Under his American Light & Fixture label, Storer will produce All the Other Mothers Hate Me with Josh Senior and Cooper Wehde.