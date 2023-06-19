"Being the best movie is no longer good enough": Oscars inclusivity rules spark outrage online

Prestigious award ceremony, the Oscars, sparked controversy online after it announced its new inclusion and diversity rules for all its future events. The new guidelines must be followed by any film that will contest in the "Best Picture" category of the Academy Awards.

According to the official website of the Academy Awards, beginning 2024, a film will only be eligible for nomination in the Best Picture category after film producers and directors submit a form that highlights the gender, race, s*xual orientation, and disability status of the film's actors and crew members.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness The Oscars has "inclusivity rules" in order to qualify for Best Picture 2024



Films must make "underrepresented" groups 30% of the cast, the main actors, or the plot of the entire storyline

Several voting members raised concerns when the Academy Awards unveiled its Aperture 2025 program, a comprehensive set of rules aimed at making Hollywood more equal and diverse.

However, not just the voting members but several Internet users also expressed their displeasure with these new rules about inclusivity at Oscars, and one of them commented:

Twitter reactions to Oscars' new inclusivity guidelines for films

After the new guidelines for the "Best Picture" selection at the Oscars went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for introducing a new set of rules to promote inclusivity, with one of them calling out the committee for curbing "creative expression" and "artistic freedom."

Some users also gave the example of The Godfather and how it would not have been able to bag the Best Picture award if rules applied to it. Others stated that these new rules will devolve the Oscars' standards when it comes to films rather than helping it.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII new diversity rules for Best Picture are 'crazy'

If it were released today, "The Godfather" would possibly have no chance of winning a Best Picture Oscar. That's because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is beholden to new inclusivity standards.

Slov @BoiSlov Oscar's inclusivity rules A3.



I respect them for not even trying to hide it anymore.

While speaking to The New York Post, an anonymous director rubbished the new set of regulations to maintain inclusivity.

“It’s completely ridiculous. I’m for diversity, but to make you cast certain types of people if you want to get nominated? That makes the whole process contrived. The person who is right for the part should get the part. Why should you be limited in your choices? But it’s the world we’re in. This is crazy.”

During an interview last month, actor Richard Dreyfuss harshly criticized Hollywood's new inclusiveness standards, claiming they make him "vomit."

As of writing, the Oscars have not responded to the backlash received online on its new rules on inclusivity.

