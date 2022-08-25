TO1's Chan receives backlash from netizens for cultural appropriation after spotted wearing durag at the KCON LA

K-pop group TO1's Chan is facing criticism from netizens over cultural appropriation after being spotted wearing durag at the popular festival KCON LA.

TO1's KCON performance, which was expected to be special for fans, became an issue as the agenda of cultural appropriation came to light once again because of member Chan. TO1 performed PSY's That That and BTS' Suga, among other songs. Fans were outraged when they discovered TO1's Chan wearing Durag during a performance on That That.

yj’s wife @mingisplanet TO1 just covered“that that” and one of the members had a durag under the cowboy hat and took the cowboy hat off on the line “ya neaga” TO1 just covered“that that” and one of the members had a durag under the cowboy hat and took the cowboy hat off on the line “ya neaga” https://t.co/R4AmPsNUgH

The rap part of the song That That was originally sung by Suga of BTS. During that scene, member Chan removes his cowboy hat, revealing Durag beneath it. While the whole situation of wearing Durag was already depressing for netizens, the rap lyrics, Yah naega, added to their misery.

Naega means ''I'' in Korean but sounds similar to a racial slur that begins with ''N'' in English. This made the incident even more vexing for TO1 fans.

Fans appeared to understand the situation and have chastised K-pop artist Chan for his ignorance of such an important issue. But in response, the artist stated that he wore Durag because he thought it was trendy and was unaware of its historical significance. As a result, the debate heated up even more, and netizens reacted angrily on social networking sites.

alyssa | might see ateez again 🙄 @alyssahuiii I WAS JUST ABOUT TO STAN THEM TOO man… did no one tell Chan from to1 that wearing a durag at an american convention is a big no no… like he was the ending fairy tooI WAS JUST ABOUT TO STAN THEM TOO man… did no one tell Chan from to1 that wearing a durag at an american convention is a big no no… like he was the ending fairy too 😭 I WAS JUST ABOUT TO STAN THEM TOO

summer₁ | OH SEONGMIN DAY @summersohn TO1 were doing so well... WakeOne, you're literally hurting them at this point. Chan, you're literally hurting yourself at this point. TO1 were doing so well... WakeOne, you're literally hurting them at this point. Chan, you're literally hurting yourself at this point.

xoxo @tfovjhbv like the way Chan keeps dragging the whole group down because of his bs is sad. what’s even crazier is that this isn’t his first time doing CA like he’s done CA 3 times…. honestly I feel so bad for To1like the way Chan keeps dragging the whole group down because of his bs is sad. what’s even crazier is that this isn’t his first time doing CA like he’s done CA 3 times…. honestly I feel so bad for To1 😭 like the way Chan keeps dragging the whole group down because of his bs is sad. what’s even crazier is that this isn’t his first time doing CA like he’s done CA 3 times…. https://t.co/tvONI0QCqt

َ @luvgvu can we not take this durag situation w chan to hate on the other members of to1… can we not take this durag situation w chan to hate on the other members of to1…

⟭⟬ Andrea💜J-Hoe HAPPY NCT DREAM DAY!! @acferrell1976 I know I didn’t just watch Chan from TO1 wear a damn durag in the year of our Lord 2022. Like his stylist couldn’t reas the damn room at all?! I know I didn’t just watch Chan from TO1 wear a damn durag in the year of our Lord 2022. Like his stylist couldn’t reas the damn room at all?!

✿Jongho✿ @AtinyXFlover what I cant believe is To1 Chan wearing a durage on stage at kcon and y'all not saying anything. If I was there I would not let that shit slide. what I cant believe is To1 Chan wearing a durage on stage at kcon and y'all not saying anything. If I was there I would not let that shit slide.

The artist also asked fans why they didn't want him to wear a durag. Fans explained what it meant and why it could be considered offensive.

Originally, a durag was a headscarf worn by Black slaves to protect their natural hair. It was reclaimed as a symbol of liberation in the United States in the 1930s. Later, Chan stated that he understood what it meant.

Even after that, he said, Durag was a fashionable piece of clothing.

ㅈㅇ’s marion -3 @jae2luv so yeah basically chan (to1) has been wearing durags multiple times and not only during schedules, fans talked to him on bbl saying how inappropriate it was and apparently he didn’t apologized, saying it was « cool » and hoping people wouldn’t misunderstand (?) so yeah basically chan (to1) has been wearing durags multiple times and not only during schedules, fans talked to him on bbl saying how inappropriate it was and apparently he didn’t apologized, saying it was « cool » and hoping people wouldn’t misunderstand (?) https://t.co/ZCjLeCCrqj

ｓｈａｙ ♡ | piwonteez ღ @ateezluva Mhm while y’all talking about to1 member Chan and his durag let’s talk about these too cause I haven’t seen ANY conversation about it 🤷🏿‍♀️ Mhm while y’all talking about to1 member Chan and his durag let’s talk about these too cause I haven’t seen ANY conversation about it 🤷🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/mpVagaEWQD

It is not the first time the idol has been accused of cultural appropriation. Chan was previously seen with braids and dreadlocks on Road to Kingdom in 2020. The singer was previously seen wearing durags when the group was just taking photos together. When fans called out, Chan explained it was a cool look.

TO1 fans are still hoping that the artist understands the gravity of the situation and will be more cautious in the future. It's difficult for a rookie group to overcome such situations in the K-pop industry, and not only Chan but other members appear to be receiving backlash as a result of the incident.

