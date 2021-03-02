Twitch tries to be inclusive by calling women "womxn," gets blasted by LGBTQ+ and other communities

What started as a gesture to make streaming more inclusive by referring to women as 'womxn' backfired in a momentous way after the LGBTQ+ and other communities blasted Twitch for the move.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: “Womxn” trending after Twitch uses the term in a tweet celebrating Women’s History Month. Some think the term is exclusionary to trans women. “Latinx” also trending as people also debate the term. pic.twitter.com/L3MMun5sq0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 1, 2021

Seen by many as the wrong move, the platform received severe backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for failing to understand the proper way to use the word.

One user commented:

"Twitch really used the word 'Womxn'? Trans women and women. Using 'Womxn' in a way to mean 'not men' as a way to indicate trans women in this, instead of just using WOMEN. It's not as exclusive as you think it is. Do better."

Following the fiery outburst on social media, Twitch removed its post on Twitter and issued an apology.

"We're still learning. Our good intentions don't always equate to positive impact, but we're committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we're inclusive to all."

We want to assure you that we have, and will continue to, work with the LGBTQIA+ community. We're still learning. Our good intentions don't always equate to positive impact, but we're committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we're inclusive to all. — Twitch (@Twitch) March 2, 2021

Despite the heartfelt apology, Twitter users called out the Amazon-owned company. Here are a few reactions:

There are NO academically cited and credible articles that support the subjectivity of gender, because it doesn't make sense. These are not my opinions.

Also worth noting that 50% of transgender males commit suicide. And this is WILD to me how people support that. — pAreus (@PPAREUS) March 2, 2021

Because the trans community says they should be called womxn. Nothing against the community, but enough is enough. — TheMissingLink5 (@MissingLink5_) March 2, 2021

They recognised that, now they know, they apologised, what a win for society.



But no, lets continue to be angry, beat the drum of hatred, and not celebrate when big asshole companies say/do the right thing and admit mistakes. Why is the internet so miserable? — Jon (@BeanToast) March 2, 2021

it literally feels like Twitch has no concept of what a diversity consultant is-like every time, it's always bonkers and the literal farthest from WHAT people actually want or need from the platform. — Octavius's favorite candy is BUTTERFINGERS (@KiddoCut) March 2, 2021

There are no genders, except when men love men or when women love women, unless the men are actually women or the women are actually men, except the women are womxn and the mxn are mxn, unless the womxn are mxn or the mxn are womxn.



How is this difficult for you to understand? — Cody (@KolzigOSRS) March 2, 2021

Why is it wrong for Twitch to say womxn?

According to the LGBTQ+ community, what Twitch did was not really needed nor asked for. As many users pointed out, the word "women" itself encompassed "transwomen," and changing it to "womxn" was a futile step forward.

One user wrote:

"Bruh, 'acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language.' 'women' is kind of a term that includes, y'know, women. Changing one letter an 'x' doesn't change anything, it's just patronizing and insulting because you make it look like you don't treat transwomen like women."

It's unclear why Twitch decided against implementing the term without discussing it with the community beforehand. A lot of LGBTQ+ members were left baffled and pondered the same.

As for non-binary people, ASK. Don't presume.



I'm not non-binary myself but I can imagine it being pretty offensive if I identified a certain way and some rando just walked up and called me 'womxn'. — 🏳️‍⚧️ L̷̠̑̽il̷i̸t̷͠h̷ L̴͂̂o̷v̶̑e̵t̷͐t̷͌ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LilithLovett) March 1, 2021

However, this doesn't seem to be an isolated incident, as the word 'Latinx' soon began trending as well.

'Latinx' trends despite backlash

Despite the backlash following the use of the word 'womxn,' the casual use of the word 'latinx' has sparked outrage amongst Latinos on social media.

According to many, the term is racially degrading and not widely accepted by the Latin community.

this is just white people telling a whole race how we should call each other instead of forcing themselves to accept the name we go by and branding it as "woke"

holy shit dude I'm tired of it — TECH_F 🍥 (comms closed) (@TecFuzz) March 2, 2021

Here are some tweets from users regarding the fiasco:

No woman on the planet wants to be called a womxn. Just like no latino wants to be called latinx.



Why are we letting these morons control our language? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 1, 2021

Anyone using Latinx has lost their Latino privileges pic.twitter.com/kfU03G7wsD — Zeluhs 💪😎💪 (@imagoodboy02) March 2, 2021

Bro I’m Latino and I completely hate the use of that word. It sounds like someone scraping metal on a chalkboard — Tuxed0_Mask (@Tuxed0Mask101) March 2, 2021

Saw latinx trending so... pic.twitter.com/JNklq7M3I3 — Aaron de Castilla (@AaronDeCastilla) March 2, 2021

“Womxn” and “Latinx” are not a thing. They will never be a thing. Stop trying to make them a thing. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 1, 2021

Now make sure to never use Latinx pic.twitter.com/J9flPcnGEX — K Blank (@kjblank80) March 2, 2021

Now don’t use “Latinx” either — 🐝 Mundie 🐝 (@MundieMan) March 2, 2021

It's unclear how these words came about, but the internet wants them to be canceled posthaste. Hopefully, Twitch does the needful and discontinues allowing people from using these words on the platform.