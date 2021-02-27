New paid feature on Twitter sends furious users into a frenzy, Twitter hits back with witty responses

The social media website, Twitter, has been in the news after a new paid feature was announced. When something happens on the internet, Twitter is the number one place to go to for reactions and memes. This has caused quite a stir within the website.

The platform has been entertaining netizens since its inception back in 2006. It has given millions the ability to voice their concerns about various topics. Celebrities and politicians actively use it to communicate with fans and voters.

Compared to other social platforms, Twitter has been slower to add or change features.



With a new feature announced this week, many users were hoping for an edit button.



Instead, Twitter announced a paid "Super Follow" feature, and the people aren't too pleased.#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/6cxhLfa2vN — Node Team (@thenodeteam) February 26, 2021

Recently, Twitter announced that it will be launching a new paid feature on Twitter called "super follow." Almost immediately, users swarmed the platform to voice their concerns.

This new feature will allow users to charge their followers for access to exclusive content. Suffice to say, Twitter users were having none of it as #RIPTwitter began trending immediately.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

#RIPTwitter



Im not fucking paying for tweets

Now get rickrolled in HD pic.twitter.com/gPPMrlbKaJ — Lazy fucker (@raviiswatching) February 26, 2021

I love y’all, but there’s no way I’m paying to read your tweets.

Nope.

#RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/BSZxFG4P6j — Cakes (@cakes_iam) February 26, 2021

everyone losing it in RIP Twitter over super follows, how about instead of charging for tweets pic.twitter.com/gqesD1MmV5 — unattended egg 🥚 (@undeadartclub) February 25, 2021

Me sleeping peacefully knowing I ain’t paying for Twitter #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/9dmTRR25TH — Zaid O’Neal (@ZNeal___) February 26, 2021

So, now I can't fix my typos, but you CAN pay to read them! RIP Twitter #riptwitter #twitter @jack pic.twitter.com/q6nPVnTZQR — Daniel P. Malito (THE Chronic Briefs Home!) (@danielpmalito) February 25, 2021

I am NOT gonna pay to read a tweet you stole from the TL thats been circulating since 2014- #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/ixvEodBrdQ — koliikat (@koliikat) February 26, 2021

The writing is on the wall. The verdict is already out before the feature has even launched. No one really wants this paid feature on Twitter, and users are raising their voice against it.

What is the new paid feature on Twitter?

The new paid feature on Twitter known as "super follow" will let users charge followers for access to exclusive content and tweets.

Twitter wants to branch out from its traditional advertising norms and open up new ways to earn revenue. It will also allow users to earn a share of the profits from the paid feature. However, Twitter is yet to disclose the exact percentage.

Question the Second to readers of fiction:



would you use Twitter's promised Super Follows feature to subscribe to a writer whose work you liked if the additional content they provided was first looks at WIPs, brief craft workshops, private critique, etc.? — Brandon O'Brien should be writing... 🃏✒️🎲✨🌌 (@therisingtithes) February 25, 2021

Similar to Patreon, this new paid feature on Twitter will allow users to charge a certain fee to followers, giving them access to exclusive material. The new paid feature on Twitter can include exclusive content such as newsletters, videos, other forms of media, etc

Here's the statement from Twitter:

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves."

Twitter is trying to cater to both its investors and users, and there are definite advantages to that. It will allow content creators on the platform to potentially make a decent amount of money.

The new subscription-based model within the platform has definitely irked more people and pleased very few.