Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie becomes the highest-grossing concert film in history

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie premised globally at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on October 11, 2023. On October 13, 2023, it was made available to theaters across the globe. Significant demand for tickets resulted in pre-sales of over $100 million worldwide and a record $37 million on the first day of pre-sales in the United States.

This led to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie becoming the highest-grossing concert film domestically. The film is still garnering box office collections, and it remains to be seen whether it will also reach the top spot in the worldwide box office rankings.

The film sent waves of joy across fans when the announcement about its theatrical release reached them. Fans would get the opportunity to see the tour without having to deal with the difficulty of obtaining tour tickets thanks to the concert film, which is a comprehensive documentary overview of the tour in question from its conception to live performance.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie is still enjoying stellar sales as it becomes the highest-grossing concert documentary in the USA

With its worldwide launch, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie grossed between $126 million and $130 million. The film debuted between $31 million and $33 million in 94 foreign markets. In the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, and Germany, the film became the highest-grossing across box offices.

The film outperformed Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which brought in $73 million over the course of its whole theatrical run in 2011, with opening weekend ticket sales of between $95 million and $97 million from 3,850 theaters across the United States.

In addition, it looks like the film Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will also top Joker's $96.2 million without accounting for inflation as the highest October debut ever. Furthermore, it is predicted to take sixth place among 2023's opening weekends with the biggest totals.

Instead of working with Hollywood studios, Swift's team collaborated with the world's largest network of movie theaters, AMC Theatres, to bring The Eras Tour to the big screen. Other theater chains could watch the film thanks to AMC.

Taylor Swift taped The Eras Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Swift's illustrious 17-year career and her ten studio albums, including Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, are highlighted in the concert video.

Swift's three-hour and fifteen-minute live set has been capped at two hours and forty-eight minutes in length to accommodate for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie.

The playlist for the film reportedly had five songs cut, according to Entertainment Weekly. The songs that were eliminated include Cardigan, No Body, No Crime, Long Live, Wildest Dreams, and The Archer. Long Live is played over the end credits, tour bloopers, and fan videos.

Our Song and You're On Your Own Kid, two unexpected tracks, were included in the final mix. Swift's many musical periods are also briefly represented in the movie, as are the quick clothing changes.

On March 17, 2023, Taylor Swift started her Eras Tour. The singer wants to bring the tour full circle back to the US following her current International Eras tour leg. Therefore, it has since been extended to a completion date planned for late 2024. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie is still running in the theatres, go ahead and catch it soon!