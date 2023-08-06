Will there be Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary? Details explored after camera crews spotted following the singer's concerts

Taylor Swift has inadvertently sparked rumors on the internet over a possible Eras Tour documentary. According to TMZ, a more professional and bigger camera crew, compared to the singer's regular concerts, has been following her throughout her Eras Tour journey. However, Taylor's team has not announced any official releases about an Eras Tour documentary.

The Blank Space singer is known to drop new surprises on her fans, aka Swifties, any chance she gets. Fans around the world are therefore excited about an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Enchanted singer. The camera crew was seen capturing shots and clips of fans, Taylor, her set list performances, and even some behind-the-scenes content.

A potential Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary is reportedly in the works

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 Loved every… pic.twitter.com/uVIjsbPs64 Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour. Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy. And I’ll never forget when Alana, Este and Danielle emerged wearing their gowns from the Bejeweled videoLoved every… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As the last leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour of America is coming to an end, more fans are wondering about the large amount of filming equipment present during the Shake It Off artist's performances.

Many Swifties noticed camera crews filming fans during the SoFi Stadium concert in LA on August 3, 2023. The ticket holders were also informed via information boards that they were being filmed.

Taylor Swift also posted a little montage of her concert shows in 2023, with her song, Cruel Summer. According to Capital FM, netizens are pointing out that the clip looks like a trailer for a potential documentary.

"There's not yet a plan for the project, whether it'll end up on streaming or in theaters."

The Look What You Made Me Do singer has had a long history with documentaries, and she had even released Miss Americana on Netflix. This has prompted fans to believe that the Eras Tour could be another Netflix documentary. Swifties are looking forward to the release, if there is any, especially the ones who couldn't manage to get a ticket for the tour.

lil Sweezy @swiftasfvck #TheErasTour #AgustD Sooooo just finished Miss Americana Taylor Swift documentary for 2nd time... I honestly love how relatable and down to earth she is. She's more than some pop star or the music industry. She's just so... I don't have the words to describe her. #TaylorSwift

Taylor Swift has released five documentaries in the past. They are The 1989 World Tour Live which came out in 2015, the Reputation Stadium Tour that dropped three years later in 2018, followed by Miss Americana, City of Lover, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, all in 2020.

Celebrities who attended the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour @tswifterastour



Mindy Kaling

Tay Lautner

Sarah Drew

Loren Gray

Hayley Kiyoko

Aly Raisman

Jesse Tyler

Lizzy Mcalpine

Jenna Dewan

Ashley Tisdale

Dylan Mulvaney

Dixie Damelio

Elmo

Brie Larson

Oreo Celebrities at tonight’s show of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Los Angeles #LATSTheErasTour Mindy KalingTay LautnerSarah DrewLoren GrayHayley KiyokoAly RaismanJesse TylerLizzy McalpineJenna DewanAshley TisdaleDylan MulvaneyDixie DamelioElmoBrie LarsonOreo pic.twitter.com/kDsOgfhejf

When Eras Tour reached the Hollywood destination on August 3 and 4, 2023, many famous celebrities and artists were spotted attending the concert, including Brie Larson, Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong'o, Ashley Tisdale, and many more.

The famous Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift interaction took place on July 7 in Kansas City for the Eras Tour. In a viral video from the concert, Lautner is seen doing a backflip on stage while walking up to his friend, Taylor Swift. Their wholesome exchange made it clear to fans that they had put behind their differences, as the Twilight actor also appeared in Swift's music video for her song I Can See You on July 8, 2023.

luna @shiningforts this is actually the most insane thing i’ve ever watched in my life. TAYLOR LAUTNER. ON THE ERAS TOUR STAGE. DOING A BACKFLIP? IN 2023? HELLO??? pic.twitter.com/XjMr07wlaU

According to E! News, the Love Story singer talked about Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome, before bringing them to the stage. The singer stated:

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends and it’s really convenient cause we all have the same name!”

Tylor Dome is known to be a huge fan of Taylor Swift ever since she was a teenager and was seen enjoying the tour, singing along to all of Taylor's popular songs.

Recently, Taylor also had an adorable interaction with Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka Bryant, on August 3, 2023, at the LA concert. The All Too Well singer gave Bianka a hat and hugged her in the middle of her performance.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo



An unforgettable night for Bianka 🏽pic.twitter.com/F32nodQCDF Taylor Swift showing love to Kobe Bryant’s daughter last nightAn unforgettable night for Bianka

Other celebrities who attended the internationally acclaimed Eras Tour include the La La Land actress Emma Stone, and the Marvel's Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd.

Taylor Swift and her team have not made any official announcements about an Eras Tour documentary yet.