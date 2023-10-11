Taylor Swift, the musical sensation known for her smash hits like You Belong With Me and Lover, is coming to the big screens with her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film based on her magnificent Eras Tour will be distributed across North America and the rest of the world by AMC Theatres starting with the Los Angeles premiere scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Given the global phenomenon that the Eras Tour has turned out to be, the film is expected to make a whopping $150 million to $200 million in its global opening sales. Besides, the tour along with the film has hyped up fans to bring out their glitter and glam just like the IMDb synopsis for the film states,

"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!"

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Taylor Swift Productions.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour aims to make a record global opening with a target of $150M-$200M

Taylor Swift's ongoing sixth concert is about to make a debut on the big screens for fans to get an up-close experience of the whole concert production, behind the scenes and exclusives. It goes without mentioning that the Swifties have geared up for the gala event and head to the theatres worldwide to support their icon.

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be screened across 4,000 theatres in North America alone adding to more than 8,500 theatres in over 100 countries while the distribution is overlooked by AMC Theatres primarily followed by Cinemark Theatres and Trafalgar Releasing.

A brilliant move made by Taylor Swift's team ensured that they teamed up with the world’s largest exhibitor AMC who, in turn, connected the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film to other distribution chains for a wider release.

The film has so far gathered $100 million in advance ticket sales with multiple shows being sold out in the United States already. With a long enough run time of 169 minutes for a concert film, the movie is expected to outperform any other concert film such as Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour ($70.6 million), Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($99 million) and BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas ($53 million).

One competing film that stands is Michael Jackson's This Is It which was released in 2009 and made $181.9 million worldwide.

The prediction for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to make a grand opening of $150 million to $200 million comes from the massive demand that the tour faced as fans were left scrambling for tickets for the live concerts as it kicked off on March 17, 2023.

The film was made on a budget of $10 million to $20 million and has been produced by the singer-songwriter's own production house Taylor Swift Productions thereby maximizing the profit margins.

The distributor was taken aback by the demand in ticket sales as the film allegedly took 24 hours to beat AMC's record for the highest one-day sales.

The firm additionally added,

"Has been incredible from the moment it was first announced."

The Eras Tour will be continuing till November 23, 2024, while the popstar herself will begin travelling overseas for her shows post-November 2023.