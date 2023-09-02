What is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie about ? Blockbuster status incoming amid massive ticket sales 

Taylor Swift recently announced the Eras Tour movie, titled TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, on August 31, 2023. The concert film will be a complete documentary overview of the tour in question, from its conceptualization to live performance, and a chance for fans to see the tour without going through the hassle of getting a tour ticket.

The film has become yet another addition to the economic and cultural Eras phenomenon, with companies reporting record-breaking sales for tickets of the tour. AMC reported a whopping $26 million in earnings for just the presale release day. The other distributors are projecting similar earnings.

Taylor Swift brings Sam Wrench to helm Eras Tour film

Taylor Swift has brought on veteran concert film director Sam Wrench to helm the direction of the Eras Tour film. The director is also known for working on concert films and projects such as Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze Live, Rhythm + Flow, and Billie Eilish: Live at O2.

Taylor Swift's concert film is already equally successful as Wrench's previous works, with the multiplex giant IMAX reporting more than two hundred and fifty screenings already sold out. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond stated that the film's success in theaters was a boost to the theater's first release strategy in an exclusive interview with CNBC:

"Instead of launching an event through streaming, it’s being launched directly through the theatrical window. It confirms what most of the studios have been saying … that a theatrical release enhances the value of later windows like streaming. While it’s fantastic, I don’t think there is going to be a lot of cookie cutters, because there’s just one Taylor Swift."

Cinemark, another multimedia giant, reported similar popularity of The Eras Tour film, with skyrocketing activity across their website and app booking sites. The chief marking officer of the company, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, stated in a general press statement that the company was ready to meet the demand for the film:

"We are ready for Swifties to be enchanted by this concert film in the unprecedented number of auditoriums we have booked to meet demand for the shared, musical experience"

Part of the film's popularity is due to the lack of blockbuster appeal movies in the current release schedule. Films such as Oppenheimer have already been released, while upcoming films such as Dune: Part Two have been pushed back to the 2024 release schedule as Hollywood grapples with the WGA-SGA combined strikes.

Taylor Swift embarked on the Eras Tour on March 17, 2023. The tour has since been extended to a conclusion date set in late 2024, with the singer looking to bring the tour a full circle back to the US after her current International Eras tour leg.

Swifties have expressed their immense love for Taylor Swift and her upcoming film on all major social media platforms.