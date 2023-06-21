Taylor Swift International Eras Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Taylor Swift has announced a new leg of her Eras Tour, the International Eras Tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 7 to August 17, 2024, in venues across Asia, Europe, and the UK. The tour will be in support of the singer's fourth live album, Lover (Live from Paris), which was released on February 13, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Sabrina Carpenter, via a post on her official Instagram page on June 20, 2023.

Presale registration for last dates of the tour is currently underway and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. Presales are also available at the singer's official website.

Taylor Swift building momentum for her album with tour

Taylor Swift released her latest album, Lover (Live from Paris), on February 13, 2023. The album peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 90 on the UK album chart, primarily due to being a limited edition vinyl-only record.

Taylor Swift has been on her Eras tour since the end of the pandemic, and joining her on the newly announced international edition of the tour will be singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, who is best known for her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send. The album was released on July 15, 2022, and was a moderate success, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 27 on the Kiwi album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Taylor Swift International Eras tour is given below:

August 24, 2023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, at Foro Sol

August 25, 2023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, at Foro Sol

August 26, 2023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, at Foro Sol

August 27, 2023 – Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, at Foro Sol

November 9, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Estadio River Plate

November 10, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Estadio River Plate

November 11, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Estadio River Plate

November 18, 2023 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at Estadio Nilton Santos

November 19, 2023 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at Estadio Nilton Santos

November 24, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

November 25, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

November 26, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

February 7, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 8, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 9, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 10, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

February 16, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

February 17, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

February 23, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

February 24, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

February 25, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

March 2, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

March 3, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

March 4, 2024 – Singapore at National Stadium Singapore

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France, at Paris La Defence Arena

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France, at Paris La Defence Arena

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Estadio Da Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 9, 2024 – Zsurich, Switzerland, at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Volksparkstadion

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Olympiastadion

August 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

August 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

August 17, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

In brief, about Taylor Swift and her music career

Taylor Swift released her epynomous debut studio album, Taylor Swift, on October 24, 2006, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Following the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second album, Fearless, on November 11, 2008. The album was her first chart topper, charting at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart as well Canadian and Kiwi album charts.

Taylor Swift achieved critical acclaim with her second album, Fearless, which is a favorite among critics in the industry. The album won the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 2010 Grammy Awards as well as the Best Country Album award at the event.

Poll : 0 votes