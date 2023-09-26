In which countries will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film release? Ticket prices and all you need to know as movie gets global theatrical release

Taylor Swift fans around the world are in for a treat as the highly anticipated concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench is set to captivate audiences in over 100 countries. The global announcement, made on Tuesday, sent Swifties into a frenzy.
Initially, the film was scheduled to release only in North America, coinciding with its domestic launch on October 13. However, fans across the world will now have the opportunity to witness Taylor Swift's mesmerizing performances on the big screen.
Swift took to Instagram to share the exciting news as she wrote:
"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that 'The Eras Tour' concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"
The Eras Tour has been nothing short of a phenomenon, delighting fans with its spectacular production, visuals, and powerful performances. Spanning multiple continents and showcasing Swift's talent and evolution as an artist, the tour has been a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film to premiere in Japan, Switzerland, India, Singapore, and more countries
Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are currently available for purchase, and they are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, excluding tax. The movie is reported to have a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, ensuring an engaging cinematic experience for fans.
The Eras Tour concert film will premiere in over 100 countries on October 13, offering global audiences a chance to get a glimpse into Taylor Swift's life and her concert. This international release promises to bring the magic of Swift's tour to fans across the world.
As per Pop Base, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will premiere in the following countries:
Screening from October 13
- Albania
- Honduras
- Iceland
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua
- Ireland
- Italy
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Aruba
- Australia
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Bolivia
- Bosnia
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Brunei
- Canada
- Maldives
- Malta
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Martinique
- Mauritius
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St Kitts
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Trinidad
- Tunisia
- Ukraine
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Rop Base
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Puerto Rico
- Reunion
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- Croatia
- Curacao
Screening from November 3
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- India
- Indonesia
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Macau
- Romania
- Finland
- France
- Singapore
- South Korea
- French Guiana
- Georgia
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- Vietnam
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
Individuals can now buy tickets for screenings in most countries immediately through the official website (www.tstheerastourfilm.com). They can also book tickets through popular theater chains like AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and local movie theater websites.
The movie's box office expectations soared, particularly after AMC recorded an astonishing $26 million in ticket sales on the first day they became available, setting a single-day sales record for the chain. It's worth noting that this figure doesn't include sales from other theater chains or independent cinemas that also started selling tickets on the same day.