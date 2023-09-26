In which countries will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film release? Ticket prices and all you need to know as movie gets global theatrical release

Taylor Swift fans around the world are in for a treat as the highly anticipated concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench is set to captivate audiences in over 100 countries. The global announcement, made on Tuesday, sent Swifties into a frenzy.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release only in North America, coinciding with its domestic launch on October 13. However, fans across the world will now have the opportunity to witness Taylor Swift's mesmerizing performances on the big screen.

Swift took to Instagram to share the exciting news as she wrote:

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide. Been so excited to tell you all that 'The Eras Tour' concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

The Eras Tour has been nothing short of a phenomenon, delighting fans with its spectacular production, visuals, and powerful performances. Spanning multiple continents and showcasing Swift's talent and evolution as an artist, the tour has been a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film to premiere in Japan, Switzerland, India, Singapore, and more countries

Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are currently available for purchase, and they are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, excluding tax. The movie is reported to have a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, ensuring an engaging cinematic experience for fans.

The Eras Tour concert film will premiere in over 100 countries on October 13, offering global audiences a chance to get a glimpse into Taylor Swift's life and her concert. This international release promises to bring the magic of Swift's tour to fans across the world.

As per Pop Base, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will premiere in the following countries:

Screening from October 13

Albania

Honduras

Iceland

Andorra

Angola

Antigua

Ireland

Italy

Argentina

Armenia

Jamaica

Japan

Aruba

Australia

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Austria

Azerbaijan

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Belgium

Bermuda

Latvia

Lithuania

Bolivia

Bosnia

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Brunei

Canada

Maldives

Malta

Cayman Islands

Chile

Martinique

Mauritius

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts

St Lucia

St Maarten

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Thailand

Trinidad

Tunisia

Ukraine

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Rop Base

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Norway

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

United Kingdom

United States

Puerto Rico

Reunion

Colombia

Costa Rica

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

Croatia

Curacao

Screening from November 3

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Brazil

Bulgaria

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ecuador

El Salvador

India

Indonesia

Estonia

Fiji

Macau

Romania

Finland

France

Singapore

South Korea

French Guiana

Georgia

Taiwan

Turkey

Vietnam

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Individuals can now buy tickets for screenings in most countries immediately through the official website (www.tstheerastourfilm.com). They can also book tickets through popular theater chains like AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and local movie theater websites.

The movie's box office expectations soared, particularly after AMC recorded an astonishing $26 million in ticket sales on the first day they became available, setting a single-day sales record for the chain. It's worth noting that this figure doesn't include sales from other theater chains or independent cinemas that also started selling tickets on the same day.