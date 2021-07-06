Which AMC theatres will be showing UFC 264?

UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will go down on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

American movie theater chain AMC theaters will show the final chapter of the iconic trilogy in 95 of its theaters across the United States.

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC theaters, recently revealed the company's plans to screen UFC 264. In a tweet, Aron stated that the theater chain has decided to broadcast the highly-anticipated pay-per-view on the big screen owing to ever-increasing demand from fans.

AMC theaters first dipped their toes into live pro sports by screening UFC 262 in May 2021. The company is planning to expand into Esports and other such events down the line.

The final chapter in the trilogy will be written on July 10. See UFC 264: POIRIER VS. MCGREGOR 3 on the big screen at select AMC locations. Get your tickets to see who will be victorious! https://t.co/Xs6WkjmhDr pic.twitter.com/bN0OJjnwOM — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 3, 2021

Fans can check out the company's official website to see if their nearest AMC theater will screen the UFC 264 PPV on July 10. Tickets have been priced at $25, which is $45 less than the actual pay-per-view cost of UFC 264.

"On Saturday July 10, live from Las Vegas, the Poirier McGregor UFC matchup will be on AMC’s big screens at 95 U.S. AMC Theatres. Tickets only $25 vs. $70 on pay-per-view!," wrote Adam Aron on Twitter.

Many of you have suggested we show live pro sports, Esports and events. We are on it. On Saturday July 10, live from Las Vegas, the Poirier McGregor UFC matchup will be on AMC’s big screens at 95 U.S. AMC Theatres. Tickets only $25 vs. $70 on pay-per-view! https://t.co/RDn2TVfZ9E pic.twitter.com/l90bGpqHqZ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) July 5, 2021

UFC 264 will conclude one of the biggest rivalries in the promotion's history

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first met at UFC 178 in 2014. Back then, the Irishman attacked Poirier with verbal insinuations that seemingly aggravated the Louisiana native. Consequently, Poirier couldn't find his footing inside the octagon and was finished by McGregor in the first frame.

The duo agreed to meet once again six years later at UFC 257. Only this time, Conor McGregor conducted himself chivalrously. As a result, the two combatants were seen sharing a jovial camaraderie in the build-up to their rematch. McGregor's lack of mental edge, combined with his inexperience as a lightweight fighter, all played in Dustin Poirier's favor. The Louisiana brawler handed 'Notorious' his first TKO loss in the second round.

Conor McGregor cited inactivity as the reason behind his fall from grace. The former champion promptly agreed to run it back with Dustin Poirier. At UFC 264, the two gladiators will share the octagon for the third time to set the record straight on who is the better fighter.

