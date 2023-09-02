Will the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? AMC release explored

Taylor Swift has just revealed plans to release the highly-anticipated Eras Tour Movie. It will showcase her spectacular tour and will be released in theaters across the US, Canada, and Mexico on October 13, 2023. Premieres for the film are scheduled at AMC Theatre, Regal, and Cinemark locations.

Tickets are currently available for purchase, with prices set at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children (plus tax). The runtime of the movie is reported to be two hours and 45 minutes, promising an immersive cinematic experience for fans.

The release of the movie on streaming platforms remains uncertain at this time. The projected 2024 date is derived from the assumption that the film will be exclusively shown in American theaters before it is available worldwide. It will potentially be available on streaming services after this.

Nevertheless, there's a chance that the movie could bypass international theaters entirely and head straight for a streaming platform following its US theatrical run.

Where will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie be available to stream? Expected platforms explored

Taylor Swift has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide, this time not through her chart-topping music, but through the prospect of a new movie. As the excitement builds around her upcoming film, questions have emerged regarding which streaming platform will have the honor of hosting it.

Swift's presence on Netflix, thanks to her documentary Miss Americana, has sparked speculation that the streaming giant might be the front-runner. However, another contender Disney Plus is also expected to stream it, which has already Taylor Swift-related content, including her concert performances.

Adding to the intrigue is the possibility of other streaming platforms securing the rights to the Eras Tour Movie, depending on any licensing deals that may be in place. The battle for exclusive rights could very well intensify as the movie's release date approaches.

However, except for probabilities and speculations, there is no information about when and where fans can watch the Eras Tour Movie from the comfort of their own homes. As mentioned earlier, the theatrical release has been meticulously planned and tickets are already on sale.

Fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements from Taylor Swift and her team regarding the streaming platform that will host her much-anticipated movie.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie presale broke the Avengers: Endgame ticket record with $26 million in sales

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie is highly anticipated and is making waves even before its release. It has set remarkable pre-sale records and sent shockwaves through the movie industry.

Renowned movie insider Matt Belloni revealed to Puck News that the pre-sale tickets for the Eras Tour Movie were on track to generate $30 million in sales for three major theater chains. Currently, the presale successfully generated $26 million in revenue.

For some perspective, this staggering pre-sale figure has surpassed AMC's previous record holder, Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame. The film raked in just over half that amount at $16 million in pre-sales.

AMC Entertainment reported that Thursday ticket sales for Swift’s film skyrocketed to a monumental $26 million, marking a new record for the century-old entertainment company. Prior to this, the highest single-day ticket sales record was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home with $16.9 million.

IMAX, a key player in the movie exhibition business, has also been swept up in the Swift fever, with over 250 screenings already sold out and strong presale numbers. According to CNBC, IMAX is experiencing a similar percentage of pre-sales typically associated with blockbuster features.

Avengers: Endgame once reigned as the highest-grossing movie in history, albeit briefly, before being dethroned by James Cameron's Avatar when the Pandoran epic was re-released in theaters in 2021.

Such is the power of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie that it has even prompted Blumhouse Productions to reschedule the release date of their movie, The Exorcist: Believer. The film has been moved up by one week to October 6. This strategic move is an attempt to avoid direct competition with Swift's undoubtedly colossal cinematic event.