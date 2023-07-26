The Exorcist: Believer trailer breakdown - 3 major takeaways

The Exorcist: Believer, a brand new installment in the popular horror franchise The Exorcist, is a sequel to the original 1973 movie. The upcoming movie is all set to arrive in theaters in the United States, on October 13, 2023. Scott Teems, David Gordon Green, and Danny McBride have served as writers for the story, while Green has also acted as the director. He has also written the screenplay, along with Peter Sattler.

The Exorcist: Believer will chronicle the story of two young girls possessed by demons after they get lost in the woods while returning home from school. The official trailer for the new horror movie was dropped by Universal Pictures on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Ever since Universal Pictures released the trailer, fans of the franchise have been buzzing with excitement to witness what The Exorcist: Believer will bring to the table. The trailer provides viewers with some significant clues about what to expect from the movie and teases the return of a titular character of the franchise.

From plotlines to intriguing cast, three key takeaways from the official trailer of The Exorcist: Believer explored

1) Young girls Angela and Katherine will return home with demons inside them after going missing

A still from The Exorcist: Believer (Image Via IMDb)

As revealed in the trailer, the new Exorcist movie will center around two schoolgirls, Katherine and Angela, who go missing on their way home from school. After three days of extensive search by authorities, they return to their parents, with several scratches and injuries all over their bodies. However, they are not the same little girls anymore.

Soon, both Angela and Katherine will start behaving differently. They will begin to sneak up on their parents, talk differently, and make astounding gestures with their bodies, making their parents suspect that something is horribly wrong with them. They appear to have brought something with themselves after returning from the woods.

After the medical team at the hospital fails to treat them, it will be quite clear to the parents that the two girls are possessed by evil demonic spirits and need different kinds of immediate treatment and attention.

2) Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil in the upcoming movie

A still from The Exorcist: Believer (Image Via IMDb)

As showcased in the official trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, actress Ellen Burstyn will return to reprise her crucial role as Chris MacNeil in the upcoming movie. Burstyn played the lead character, Chris MacNeil, in the original 1973 movie, The Exorcist.

In the new movie, the character will be brought in by the parents as an expert on such demonic cases. She will be asked by the parents of the two girls to help their daughters get rid of the sinister demons. In one of the scenes shown in the trailer, Burstyn's Chris is seen saying to one of the possessed young girls,

"We've met before."

It means that Chris is familiar with one of the demons, due to her past first-hand experiences with demonic possession. It will be quite interesting to see how big of a role the character will play in the upcoming movie.

3) Several different exorcism rituals will be performed to free the young girls from the possession of the demons

A still from The Exorcist: Believer (Image Via IMDb)

In the trailer, the audience can see several chilling events taking place after the two girls are possessed. They begin to get involved in extremely unusual activities, that scare everyone around them. When Chris MacNeil sees the conditions of the girls, she immediately understands the urgency of the situation.

She says to the parents that every religion and culture in the world has various types of exorcism methods and rituals. She further tells them that they will be needing all different kinds of exorcism rituals in order to free the girls from the possessions of the demons as they are extremely powerful and deadly.

Thus, by the looks of the official trailer, it is quite understandable that viewers are in for a nail-bitting horror ride.

Don't forget to watch The Exorcist: Believer, which will debut in theaters, on October 13, 2023, in the United States.