Kevin Greutert’s Saw X: Release date, plot, and more

The Saw franchise has been a pillar in the modern horror genre, and Kevin Greutert's Saw X is here to add another chapter to the franchise. The upcoming installment is set to thrill both longtime fans as well as introduce a new generation to the twisted world of Jigsaw on September 29, 2023.

Saw @Saw



September 29th - prepare yourselves for Jigsaw's return. I've heard your beautiful screams of anticipation loud and clear. #SawX is now coming at you one month earlier.

So far, the Saw franchise has managed to set its standard with its bone-chilling suspense, cruel torture traps, and violence. Kevin Greutert’s Saw X will be based on the events between Saw I and Saw II. The summary for the film by Lionsgate Films on IMDb reads:

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer - only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

It continues:

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, Saw X continues the legacy of the sadistic psycho with a cause, played by Tobin Bell.

SAW X🍥 @sawspace



filming officially completed last night and the shoot is now locked and loaded ready for post production, effects, colour grading, scoring and ADR etc. Roll on October... we are in for a treat - this one's for the fans! Cheers!



It's a wrap! #SawX filming officially completed last night and the shoot is now locked and loaded ready for post production, effects, colour grading, scoring and ADR etc. Roll on October... we are in for a treat - this one's for the fans! Cheers!

As a seasoned filmmaker who has been no stranger to the Saw franchise, Kevin Greutert is back with another instalment that fills in the gap between the first and the second movie.

Greutert was the editor of the first five Saw films and Jigsaw. He served as the director for Saw VI in 2009 and Saw 3D in 2010 and as the executive producer for Spiral in 2021. It was only in August 2022 that Bloody Disgusting reported Greutert's directorial venture with the tenth movie in the movie franchise - Saw X.

Distributed worldwide by Lionsgate Films, the story sees Kramer makes a trip to Mexico to cure his cancer only to discover the scam behind the operation. His twisted moral standards push him to teach the culprits a lesson. John Kramer was known to be dead in Saw II. However, this makes sense for Saw X to be a prequel to the film. John Kramer, or Jigsaw, the iconic killer, communicates with his victims through Billy the Puppet, who is the face of the official poster.

Shawnee Smith takes her old role as Amanda, Jigsaw's apprentice, who was a drug addict who survived Jigsaw's Reverse Bear Trap as shown in the first film. As depicted in Saw III, it was Amanda who made Jigsaw's traps inescapable going against the rules thereby costing her life.

The upcoming horror flick features Tobin Bell (Rainbow Time), who returns as the age-old serial killer John Kramer, and Shawnee Smith (Anger Management) as Amanda Young. Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (Teen Wolf), Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernande, Joshua Okamoto, Octavio Hinojosa, and Michael Beach (Aquaman) will also be starring in the movie in undisclosed roles.

More on the release date

Kevin Greutert's upcoming movie was initially supposed to be released on October 27, 2023, along with two other horror releases - Five Nights at Freddy's and The Exorcist: Believer. However, the movie has now been pre-poned to be released on September 29, 2023, possibly owing to high competition as it is currently set to release alongside Gareth Edwards' latest directorial, The Creator.

Saw X was filmed in Mexico City from October 2022 to February 2023 by Nick Matthews.