A brand new Saw movie is currently under development, and according to a report by IGN, Tobin Bell will be seen reprising his titular role as John Kramer/Jigsaw in the 10th installment of the popular Saw franchise.

Since the news was released on Twitter, fans have taken to the social media platform to express their disappointment regarding the new Saw movie, as they feel it's getting quite old and is being dragged unnecessarily.

Fans seemed quite unhappy with the news as Tobin Bell's character John Kramer/Jigsaw died back in Saw 3, and bringing him back seems like "flogging a dead horse" to them.

By the looks of the tweets, it is pretty evident that fans think it would be a stretch to bring back Tobin Bell's Jigsaw, as the character has been dead for so many years.

The brand new upcoming Saw movie is all set to make its arrival on October 27, 2023. Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate will be producing the movie, while Kevin Greutert will be acting as the movie's director. Greutert has previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter.

An official press release for the upcoming movie reads:

"The return of Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve," (Via Bloody Disgusting)

Oren Koules and Mark Burg, the producers of the highly-celebrated franchise, said while talking about Tobin's return:

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film." (Via Bloody Disgusting)

Learn all about actor Tobin Bell and his body of work

The critically acclaimed 80-year-old actor Tobin Bell first came into the spotlight via the role of FBI Agent Stokes in the 1988 movie Mississippi Burning.

Apart from the iconic horror Saw movie franchise, the actor is also well-known for his portrayal of the roles Zeke in An Innocent Man, Marty Mendoza in In the Line of Fire, 'Dog' Kelly in The Quick and the Dead, Zaragoza in The Road to El Dorado, Moloch in Black Mask 2: City of Masks, Seth in Dark House and Billy Ford in A Father's Legacy.

Tobin Bell has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, entailing Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, Ice Cream in the Cupboard, The Way We Weren't, 12 Feet Deep, Manson Family Vacation, Finders Keepers, Best of the Best 4: Without Warning, Boiling Point, Goodfellas, Spiral, The Call and more.

The actor has also been a part of several notable TV series, including The Equalizer, Jake and the Fatman, Love, Lies, and Murder, Mann & Machine, Silk Stalkings, Under Suspicion, The Lazarus Man, La Femme Nikita, Walker, Texas Ranger, Once and Again, 24 and many more.

Don't forget to watch the new Saw movie, starring Tobin Bell, arriving on October 27, 2023.

