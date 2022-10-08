Bring It On: Cheer or Die cast list: Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders and others to star in Syfy's horror-comedy movie

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is a new dark comedy-thriller movie set to arrive on Syfy this Saturday at 9 PM ET/PT. Karen Lam is the director of the horror-comedy movie, while Alyson Fouse, Rebekah McKendry, and Dana Schwartz are the writers for Bring It On: Cheer or Die. Meanwhile, Armyan Bernstein, Griff Furst, Tony Gonzalez, Charlie Lyons, and Eve Stewart have served as the movie's producers.

The official synopsis for Syfy's Bring It On: Cheer or Die, as released by IMDb, reads:

"When a cheer squad practices their routines on Halloween weekend in an abandoned school, they are picked off one by one by an unknown killer."

The lead cast members of this comedy-thriller movie include Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders, and Alten Wilmot, among other promising actors.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the lead actors of Bring It On: Cheer or Die before it airs on Syfy.

The lead cast list for Bring It On: Cheer or Die explored

Kerri Medders as Abby Synger

Originally from Houston, Texas, Kerri Medders will be seen playing the lead role of Abby Synger in Syfy's Bring It On: Cheer or Die. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Young Margaret in Promised Land, Emma Hayes in SEAL Team, and Gwenny in Alexa & Katie.

Kerri Medders has also been a part of several well-known movies, short films, and TV series, including Panic, Jane, Spin, The Runner, UnHinged, Young Sheldon, Do Not Reply, Speechless, Andover, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Mystery Girls, Curse of the Golden Orb, and a few others.

Alten Wilmot as Mateo Adamos

Alten Wilmot is all set to portray the lead character, Mateo Adamos, in Bring It On: Cheer or Die. He has been a part of a few noteworthy short films. However, Syfy's new horror-comedy will be the young actor's big break.

The list of short films the actor has been a part of include If You're Listening Here It Is, Full Circle, Black Daughter, I'm with You, Not with You, and Contact, None Behind.

Missi Pyle as Principal Simmons

A still of Missi Pyle (Image Via Wikipedia)

Critically acclaimed American singer and actress Missi Pyle will be seen playing the pivotal role of Principal Simmons in Bring It On: Cheer or Die.

The actress is best known for portraying many significant characters, such as Mrs. Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ellen Abbott in Gone Girl, Coach Webb in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Dina Simac in Jennifer Falls.

Over the years, Missi Pyle has been a part of several notable movies and TV series, including Another Period, The Soul Man, Mom, To Tell The Truth, Y: The Last Man, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, A Haunted House 2, A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, My Uncle Rafael and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for the movie involve Sierra Holder as Jackie Braun, Alexandra Beaton as Regan Winters, Marlowe Zimmerman as Paige Simmons, Sam Robert Muik as Quincy, Madison MacIsaac as Sydney, Tiera Skovbye as McKayla Miller, Samuel Braun as Scott Becker and several others.

Don't forget to watch Bring It On: Cheer or Die, airing on October 8, 2022, on Syfy.

