Explained: How is Devon Sawa back in Chucky season 2?

Chucky season 2 won't just feature the notorious killer doll but will also have Devon Sawa, returning as a new character.

The series, based on the Child's Play film franchise, serves as a sequel to Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the franchise. Created by Don Mancini, it follows the doll Chucky and his archenemies, old allies and even new prey. The killer doll seeks to inspire fear and cause mayhem wherever he goes.

Devon Sawa is back for Chucky season 2 as Father Bryce

In the first season of Chucky, Devon Sawa played two characters, twins, Luke and Logan Wheeler, who meet nasty ends at the hands of the killer doll. Although neither twin is coming back to life, Sawa is returning to the series in a completely different character, that of Father Bryce.

Based on the trailer for Chucky season 2, Sawa is seen with a clerical collar and playing the role of a skeptical priest of a theologically-driven academy for violent juvenile offenders. His belief in a higher power is strained to its absolute limits until Chucky is set loose.

In a recent interview with Total Film, creator Don Mancini spoke about having a priest in the franchise. He said that he loved "delving into different sub-genres of horror," and added that one of his favorites among these has been the "Catholic-based spooky horror movies."

He further said that putting Chucky in the world of priests and nuns, in a mass, and even in confession, was a lot of fun. Mancini added that he believes that people will get a "kick out of that."

Meanwhile, Sawa spoke to Entertainment Weekly last year and said that although his managers and assistants were hesitant to bring Chucky to him, the actor "absolutely loves Chucky." He added that they didn't know how he would react, but when he saw the email come through, he was delighted.

Devon continued to say that just like Bruce Campbell, Chucky is nostalgic to him and that it means a lot. Adding that he wants to have fun at work, he said, "Chucky has been phenomenal."

Besides being the director, Mancini also serves as the executive producer on the series alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by Mallory Westfall and Mitch Engel.

About the upcoming season

Chucky season 2 will be premiering on Wednesday, October 5 on Syfy and USA Network at 9 pm ET.

It stars Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Barbara Alyn Woods. Additionally, the new season will also have Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Lachlan Watson, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke in major roles.

The synopsis for season 2 reads:

"After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarsonq) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy."

The trailer for Chucky Season 2 saw Jake, Devon and Lexy attending Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youths. As they served their time, the trio had to deal with Chucky once again. The doll, meanwhile, was out to kill the staff and one priest as he conducts his confessionals.

While waiting for Chucky season 2, viewers can catch the first season of the series on Peacock.

