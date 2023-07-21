The Exorcist: Believer drops first posters 

The Exorcist: Believer relaunches the Exorcist franchise into the main cinema with bone-chilling horror and suspense. The Exorcist, a timeless horror classic that terrified the world's audience on its release in 1973, is about to return with a new instalment that will pave the way for a trilogy.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming American supernatural horror flick has dropped its first look through three official posters ahead of its trailer launch. The synopsis for the movie on IMDb says,

"Sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her."

Set to release on October 13, 2023, The Exorcist: Believer has been written by director Green (Prince Avalanche, George Washington) and Peter Sattler (Broken Diamonds). It will be produced by Jason Blum, David Robinson and James G. Robinson.

The Exorcist: Believer reinvents the classic

The Exorcist: Believer is not a mere reboot but rather a continuation of the saga as it picks up the story from the first film and makes way for a trilogy. As the film builds upon the existing lore, it also serves as the title in the trilogy.

The responsibility of the narrative of the upcoming film will be upon the cast which includes Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Okwui Okpokwasili (Madeline's Madeline) and American singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles (Harriet).

Blumhouse Productions teased the fans with three pictures and the official poster release on July 20, 2023, on social media with the caption,

"Do you believe?"

The first look of the upcoming movie depicts a black-and-white retro-like take on two girls who seem under the control of the devil. The two girls, Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum are schoolmates who, according to David Gordon Green,

"find themselves possessed after disappearing for several days, before starting to display several horrifying symptoms that see them staring dead-eyed in the mirror and storming into church services.”

The Exorcist has long been hailed as one of the greatest horror movies of all time that is based on a true story that influenced the 1971 William Peter Blatty novel by the same name.

The Exorcist was provided with an R rating which was uncommon for horror dramas at the time and the same reason forced Washington, D.C. authorities to ban ticket sales to underage viewers.

More on The Exorcist: Believer

There has been a rumour of a cameo by Linda Blair in Green's upcoming movie owing to a few leaked photos. However, there has neither been any official confirmation about that from Blumhouse Productions nor has there been a hint about the premise. Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the 1973 original.

We Watched A Movie (Mike) @WeWatchedAMovie They are playing The Exorcist Believer trailers in front of Oppenheimer and I'm shocked it's not online yet. I have to see it again to form an opinion.

Producer Jason Blum mentioned at Universal's CinemaCon in April,

"I knew that David was the right person to honor the original material and bring it into our day and age, in ways that both and expanded and updated it — like he did with Halloween. I was so excited to help bring his new take to the big screen."

The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth movie in the franchise and all the other movies in The Exorcist franchise will be canon to the plot.